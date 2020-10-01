Walters announces UKB treasurer run

James Wahoo Walters is running as a candidate for treasurer in the Nov. 2 United Keetoowah Band elections.
"I have been a member in good standing of the UKB United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians and have an extreme loyalty and love for our tribe," said Walters. "My platform that I am running on is for unity and progress for the whole UKB tribe. We must unify ourselves together to make a difference for each member of this tribe. We must stand united or divided we will fall. When you have a unified team as we will have with the Joe Bunch team that I am running with, loyalty matters and all persons within this amazing beautiful tribe should stand united in all that we do within our tribe."
Walters is looking forward to a tribe that progresses towards the future and helps each member with their many needs that they currently have.
"We shall stand true and united at the UKB, working for progress in our tribe for each person from our youngest, to our eldest tribal members," he said. "I worked five years within the UKB tribe and know the tribal background and business, and will be a very good treasurer. I ran many successful businesses in construction, property leasing and management, and finance for over 41 years."
Walters is married to Valerie, and they live in Tahlequah. They both are deacons at First Indian Baptist Church, and they have six children and eight grandchildren.
