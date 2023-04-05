School board election ballots have been counted for the Indian Capital Technology Center and Cherokee County school districts, and as of April 4, one bond for additions to school buildings at Grand View School has passed, while another one for Hulbert failed.
According to Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell, this year’s elections did not have a large turnout.
Only 80% of Cherokee County eligible to vote for Zone 3 on the Indian Capital Technology Center School Board of Education. Mark Walters unseated Scott Chambers with an overall ballot count of 4,156, to 3,868 for Scott Chambers. Walters, who drew heat for inflammatory Facebook posts, also won Cherokee County, with 572 votes, compared to Chambers at 495.
Candidate Joshua Wall received 105 votes in total for the Locust Grove school board Seat No. 3, while Matt Dean received 87 votes. Some Cherokee County cast ballots in Mayes County, but neither Dean nor Wall received any votes from Cherokee County.
Keys Public Schools Board of Education candidate Bobby Wayne Musgrove Jr. received 117 votes, while Cory Beights received 63 total votes for the No. 3 seat.
Hulbert Public Schools and Grand View School did not have candidates on their ballots, but each had special bond projects to improve and add new features to their respected districts.
Hulbert’s bond issue, which was for a new sports complex and renovations to a gymnasium, received a total of 308 votes with 54.22% voting yes. But since bond issues must pass by 60%, Hulbert’s bond did not pass. Grand View School’s single series bond was approved with 142 votes for the proposition versus 37 against it. The bond will fund the addition of a safe room, a middle school library, and a secure entrance at the middle school building.
What’s next
Election results will be certified April 7 at 5 p.m.
