School board elections have been counted for the Indian Capital Technology Center and Cherokee County school districts and as of April 4, two bonds for additions to school buildings and properties have passed.
According to Cherokee County Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell, this year's elections did not have a large turnout.
Only 80% of Cherokee County eligible to vote for Zone 3 on the Indian Capital Technology Center School Board of Education. Mark Walters won in the county with 572 votes compared to Scott Chambers at 495 votes.
Candidate Joshua Wall received 105 votes in total for the Locust Grove school board Seat No. 3, while Matt Dean received 87 votes. Cherokee County is an affected county for Mayes County and while polls were open for part of Cherokee County to vote, neither Dean nor Wall received any votes from Cherokee County.
Keys Public Schools Board of Education candidate Bobby Wayne Musgrove Jr. received 117 votes, while Cory Beights received 63 total votes for the No. 3 seat.
Hulbert Public Schools and Grand View School did not candidates on their ballots, but each had special bond projects to improve and add new features to their respected districts.
Hulbert's bond issue, which was for a new sports complex and renovations to a gymnasium, was approved with 167 votes out of 308 total votes.
Grand View School's single series bond was approved with votes for the proposition versus 37 against it. The bond will allow for the addition of a safe room, a middle school library, and a secure entrance at the middle school building.
What's next
Rozell said election results will be officially certified on April 7 at 5 p.m.
