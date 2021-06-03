A wanted man was recently arrested in Tahlequah after he assaulted a woman who was babysitting a child.
On May 21, Tahlequah Police Officer Matt Frits responded to East Gate Apartments in regard to a physical domestic. Frits and Office Bo Smith were approaching the apartment unit when they noticed a blue car that was parked with the driver’s side door open.
“The car was facing in the south direction and I could see it was occupied by a small child,” Frits wrote in his report. “I advised Officer Smith to attempt to make contact at [the apartment] as I checked on the child and made sure the vehicle was clear of any hazards.”
As Frits was checking on the child, a woman opened the apartment door and ran out to officers. She said Robyne McKeithan hit her and was inside the apartment.
Frits approached the apartment where he made contact with McKeithan, who was standing on the front patio. The officer told McKeithan he was going to be detained and to put his hands behind his back.
“McKeithan then began walking in the west direction away from the apartment as I grabbed him by his left shoulder area. McKeithan then attempted to run, but I was able to grab [him] by both his arms,” Frits said.
McKeithan began to swing at the officer and was taken to the ground by Frits. Frits said the man tried hitting him with his elbow as the two and Smith struggled on the ground.
Other officers arrived and were able to take control of McKeithan and get him arrested.
“McKeithan was still resisting as Officer Smith and I attempted to place him in the rear of my patrol unit. McKeithan began kicking my patrol unit rear doors and would not comply as he was advised to get into the rear of the vehicle,” Frits said.
McKeithan was placed in the back of the patrol unit after a brief struggle.
Frits spoke with the victim and she stated she was on her way to pick up her boyfriend when she saw her ex-boyfriend, McKeithan, standing outside her car window.
“[She] stated that her driver’s side window was rolled down and McKeithan began punching her and pulled her out of the vehicle by her hair,” said Frits.
The victim said McKeithan drugged her inside the apartment when he assaulted her. She said she was able to break away and began knocking on neighboring doors, but the man got her back inside the apartment and choked her.
McKeithan was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, assault and battery in presence of a minor, malicious injury to property, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and kidnapping.
Tulsa County placed a hold on McKeithan for warrants and he also had warrants out of Bixby, Minneapolis, and Oklahoma City.
