A wanted man was arrested in Wagoner County after fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop.
On Jan. 16, Wagoner County sheriff's deputies were patrolling an area wherein they observed a maroon truck speeding while pulling into a mobile home park. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, but the driver accelerated and dispatch advised the truck was stolen out of Cherokee County.
Hembree tried to lose the deputy several times during the pursuit by driving through fields and parking lots. Hembree crashed the truck in Tulsa and a foot chase ensued. Hembree was taken into custody without further incident. However, he told authorities his name was Jesse Smith, of Tahlequah. He was transported to the Wagoner Community Hospital and then to the Wagoner County Jail, where he was booked under the name of Smith on charges of felony eluding an officer, possession of stolen vehicle, attempted assault with a deadly weapon, driving under suspension and speeding.
On Jan. 20, deputies discovered Hembree had given them a false name. On Dec. 30, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Robison took a burglary report from The Station marijuana dispensary in Keys. The theft was captured on video, and Hembree was the suspect. He has several felony convictions for theft.
"The suspect arrived in a stolen pickup and stole marijuana, paraphernalia and an ATM during the burglary," said the sheriff's office.
Hembree fled from a traffic stop in the area of Greenwood Elementary on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
"During impound inventory of Hembree's vehicle, a large quantity of marijuana, believed to be stolen during The Station burglary, was recovered," said CCSO. A woman was arrested Thursday, Jan. 6, for hiding Hembree in her residence.
Hembree was interviewed and admitted to burglarizing the dispensary, and gave information to Sgt. Pete Broderick that led to the recovery of the ATM machine.
Hembree will be prosecuted in Cherokee Nation District Court.
The Tulsa Police Department, Broken Arrow Police Department, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted with the pursuit.
