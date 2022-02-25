WARDROBE FUNCTION: Pandemic means more working from home, a different attitude about clothing

Over the past two years, the pandemic has prompted area employers to allow employees to set up home offices. Many prefer rolling out of bed in slippers, often dressed formally from the waist up to attend that Zoom meeting. For better or for worse, the pandemic has changed the way many work.
Some of the country’s largest employers – such as Adobe, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, Dropbox, and Spotify – have famously transitioned employees from the office to home to reduce rent and utility costs. Some local businesses similarly benefit, while other businesses don’t have the ability to allow their employees to work remotely.
“A few of our employers have allowed their employees to work from home due to the pandemic. Most are office and service-oriented businesses. Tahlequah has strong health care and tourism sectors, which require workers to be present, thus limiting their ability to allow employees to work from home,” said Nathan Reed, president of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.
As for the Chamber of Commerce itself, Reed said its employees have benefited from working at home during critical times, but the office manages to keep a strong in-person presence.
“My policies always work around what is best for employees, while doing everything we can to provide service to tourists, our members, and customers. We have managed to keep a strong office presence throughout the pandemic and also help employees feel safe, while being involved with the public on a daily basis,” said Reed.
Suzanne Myers, a Realtor with Century 21 Wright Real Estate, enjoys working from home because it allows her the opportunity to wear slippers and hoodies to work. She finds herself more productive at home because at work, it is too easy to catch up with friends. During the pandemic, she spends more time in the office than at home. About 20 percent of her work she now does from home. During the winter storm, that number jumped up to 100 percent, which is a perk of having a home office.
“I love working from home. It gives you an opportunity to have zero distractions. You can actually control the distractions when a task needs to get done. It’s been very busy over the past couple of days,” she said. “I chose to work more in the office when masks were required, but for me, it’s been more in office than out of the office.”
In a Saturday Forum on Facebook Feb. 19, TDP readers were asked about their experiences working from home in the pandemic. Many appreciate the perks that come from working at home, including Stephani Kaufman Bayhylle.
"I worked from home for over a year. I was more productive, less stressed, and was able to use my time wisely and not waste a minute. I absolutely loved not commuting to Tulsa or Muskogee daily. I was never embarrassed during a Zoom meeting, and while we’re back in the office, we still continue to meet via Zoom,” said Bayhylle.
She also said the pandemic has taught her company that the industry has the ability to work from home.
Rachael Corn has been working at home since March 2020, and she has learned it has had its ups and downs.
“Sometimes I feel secluded without the in-person camaraderie of coworkers, but we have chats and video calls weekly and daily. I can wear my pajamas. The costs of makeup and new work clothes are down tremendously, along with gas. My animals are spoiled with me being home,” she said.
To help her to connect with the real world, she has created a routine where she goes out in the morning to purchase a cappuccino.
“I've been more productive, I think, since it's more comfortable,” she said.
Jessica Eileen Nichols-Abel works as a call center manager who worked in an office until 2020. She loves working at home because it has allowed her to move to where housing costs were better for her family. The move has also allowed her to wear pajamas to work and gives her better work-life balance.
“Obviously, I know ahead of time when there is a video meeting, and I dress accordingly. I've been embarrassed in a meeting, but not because of me, but because some girl decided to take a shower during the meeting, and accidentally turned her camera on while in the shower. It was an odd moment,” she said.
What you said
In a Tahlequah Daily Press poll, readers were asked whether remote work during the pandemic has changed the way they think about clothing. They were to choose which statement most closely corresponded to their opinion. Twenty-six percent said they have never worked from home and continue to wear nice clothing at work. Twelve percent said they have never worked from home, but dress for themselves, and that coworkers have become more casual. Ten percent work from home, but maintain decorum with clothing. Twelve percent work from home and dress casually, sometimes wearing pajamas or going barefoot. Five percent have begun to work totally from home, and the ability to dress casually has had a big influence on the decision. Five percent don’t work from home, but are actively seeking a job that will let them do so, and 31 percent answered none of the above.
