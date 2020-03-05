Warm March sending gardeners to prep the soil

A recent string of warm days has gardeners expecting an early spring in Tahlequah, so local clubs and community members are beginning to prepare for the growing season by getting their soil and garden beds ready for planting.
While many gardeners will be getting their hands dirty at home this year, others plan to work on a plot where the public is invited to participate. Tahlequah Community Garden members have been prepping the garden recently, and they also received help from Northeastern State University students to get the area in shape.
"We've got a fraternity, sorority, and the Student Nutrition Association are doing some work together on some beds," said Julie Gahn, TCG coordinator. "The NSU football team came out and they did a bunch of stuff, like moving big things out of the way. We're changing the fence line, too, and NSU's MLK Day volunteers helped get the fence out and did a lot of work with the initial long Bermuda grass removal."
After the tilling was completed, along with picking of roots, the gardeners have been brainstorming on what type of crops will be planted. Also, the way the space is managed is changing; Gahn said they're going with a straight-row design instead of a circular-shaped, or mandala garden.
"It was based on a design in the permaculture designers manual, and it's a neat concept for an individual grower, but it doesn't lend itself to growing in teams as well," she said. "We've found that we're just having trouble with folks keeping up with their beds sometimes in the summer, and I think we'll be able to recruit folks to help with other people's beds as they travel and stuff if it's kind of more linear."
The plan this year is to include groupings of plants that grow well together. For instance, the group is going to try planting lettuce and spinach at the base of the either snow peas or sugar snap peas.
"We may try carrots on two sides and okra down the middle," said Gahn. "The carrots we could start now and the okra would be more of warmer crop, but the carrots take quite a while, so that might work. Another early spring one is potatoes and green beans. And I think we might try putting some onions in there, too."
Gahn was originally aiming for March 15 to begin planting cold-weather crops, but with a warm March and a lower chance of the area's receiving a hard freeze, she said gardeners can begin planting some crops now.
The Tahlequah Community Garden, located off of Seminary Avenue, on Smith Street by NSU, is open to all who want to participate. Gahn intends to bring in cover crops to whatever spots are not used by early April, so those spaces won't become available again until the fall planting season.
A new grower orientation will be held Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. for anyone interested. There is no cost to participate, but growers are asked to donate at least 10 percent of their crops to local food programs or to neighbors who don't get much fresh produce. For more information, call Gahn at 918-207-9107.
Another group of groundskeepers help keep the city looking beautiful. Nasturtium Garden Club members work on the garden beds in Sequoyah and Norris Parks, and take care of some of the parklets, or bumpouts, that line Main Street.
Barbara Partak, long-time garden club member, said they've also been receiving help from Tahlequah Parks and Recreation Employee Debbie Coyote, who was out working on the beds in Sequoyah Park Thursday.
"I'm just out here pruning," said Coyote. "I'm getting them ready so they can bloom better. Then I mostly just keep the grass out of the flowerbeds."
Area residents are getting flowerbeds in shape for planting, which requires pulling out all the weeds and dead plants to make way for new ones. Partak said Coyote has made it much easier on club members in the past year to work on the beds.
However, she said it still takes sweat and hard work to keep the city looking nice.
"There's not a lot of access to water on [Main Street]," said Partak. " We have to fill up gallons jugs, and that's not easy."
The club can always use volunteers, and all are welcome to help with various projects. The club offers people a chance to get outdoors, as well as mingle with a group of people with similar interests.
"The people are fantastic and we have a program every month that I learn from," said Partak. "We are social, but we're a working club, and I enjoy working outside."
Partak has started planting some cold-weather crops in her own garden.
She said now is a good time to plant things like onions or potatoes.
This year, she also plans to throw some pumpkin seeds in the ground to see what happens.
The challenge of working with new plants and crops and not knowing how they'll turn out is all part of the fun, she said.
"My tip would be you just try," Partak said.
"I've had a lot of successes and a lot of failures, and I've been gardening for a long time. You just have to try different things and see what works."
