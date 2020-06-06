WARNER - The Warner School 2020 reunion is happening for all alumni on July 11, 1-5 p.m. in the Warner Events Center, 900 Fourth Ave.
Admission is free and coffee, tea and water will be furnished. Attendees are asked to bring a potluck snack, and their own mask and hand cleaner, if desired. A drawing will be held.
For more information, contact Hope Hill at 817-781-9750 or WarnerAlumni@gmail.com; or Boyd Roberts at 972-529-8464 or kc5vn@juno.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.