A bench warrant has been issued for a Tahlequah man after he failed to appear in Cherokee County District Court, where he’s accused of trafficking more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and assaulting his girlfriend.
Luis Edwardo Palacios Garcia, 33, was scheduled to appear before Associate District Judge Joshua King on April 27, 2023, but did not show up.
According to Tahlequah Police Department reports, on Nov. 16, 2022, authorities responded to a domestic assault and battery call where the victim said Garcia came home and started going through her phone, accusing her of cheating on him.
Garcia then allegedly slapped the victim and began throwing objects. He also reportedly threatened to burn the house with her and her child inside.
Because the suspect had left the residence prior to police arriving, authorities later went back to the residence, where they found Garcia sitting inside his vehicle. The victim reported to police Garcia threw a bag into the yard prior to their arrival. Police located the bag and found it to contain approximately 50.9 grams of methamphetamine.
Charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, domestic abuse assault and battery, and threaten to perform act of violence were filed against Garcia on Dec. 9, 2022, and on Dec. 20, 2022, he pleaded not guilty.
