A warrant has been issued for a former Tulsa area construction owner accused of misappropriating nearly $14,000 from an insurance company after he failed to appear in Cherokee County District Court.
Former owner of Nobull Roofing Co., Jordan Edward Desbien, 32, Broken Arrow, was scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 23, 2023, after being given time to consider an undisclosed offer from the state, and to consider hiring counsel.
One felony count of embezzlement was filed on March 14, 2023, against Desbien, and he pleaded not guilty during his initial appearance on May 16, 2023.
According to court documents, Desbien committed the crime of embezzlement on July 28, 2022, “by fraudulently appropriating an insurance check for purposes not authorized or intended by the owner, when it had been given to the defendant to use for specific purposes.”
According to the probable cause affidavit, a police report was filed by homeowners in reference to an insurance fraud complaint regarding a contract roofing job that was signed June 23, 2022. The homeowners told police that after filing a claim for a damaged roof with their insurance company, they hired Nobull Roofing Co. to make the repairs. They provided the project manager with a check issued by their insurance company, who then gave the check to the company owner, Desbien, to pay for the outstanding balance to the supply company.
That company, Gulf Eagle Supply, reported it never received the payment from the construction company. Gulf Eagle Supply then sent a letter to the homeowners, informing them a lien would be filed against their home if the amount was not paid in full within 10 days.
Authorities also spoke with the operation manager with Southern Shingles, who was the supplier for Nobull Roofing Co., and he informed authorities there is an outstanding balance of $27,600 that Nobull Roofing Co. had not paid.
According to court documents, the total amount the defendant is accused of embezzling is $13,944.76.
