A warrant has been issued for a convicted felon accused of discharging a firearm in public after he failed to appear in Cherokee County District Court.
Christopher Andrew Loveall, 30, Tahlequah, was scheduled to appear before Special District Judge Gary Huggins on May 24 for a felony charge of possession of firearm after felony conviction and a misdemeanor charge of discharging firearm in a public place.
According to court documents, on Jan. 16, 2023, the defendant had in his possession, a Hi-Point semi-automatic 9 mm handgun after having been previously convicted of a crime in 2021. He then began firing the handgun “at Nalley Road in Tahlequah, Oklahoma which is a public place/place where people were endangered of the firearm.”
Charges were filed on Jan. 24, 2023, and Loveall made his initial appearance on Feb. 21, 2023, and received a $15,000 bond.
During a felony sounding docket hearing on April 5, 2023, Loveall’s court-appointed attorney, Crystal Jackson, withdrew as counsel, and the defendant was instructed to hire new counsel. He then failed to appear at the May 24 hearing.
