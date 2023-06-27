A Cherokee County District Court judge issued a warrant for a Tahlequah man accused of second-degree burglary and larceny after he failed to appear in court last week.
Two felony counts of second-degree burglary, two misdemeanor counts of petit larceny, and one misdemeanor count of knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property were filed on May 15, 2023, against Joseph P. McGraw, 43.
The same charges were also filed against Monica Lydia Diaz, 32, Tahlequah, who was acting in concert with McGraw.
The pair made their initial appearances on May 16, when they pleaded not guilty and received a $7,500 bond.
According to court documents, on April 14, 2023, both suspects broke into a Keeler Drive residence and stole a tiller, fishing poles, a lantern, a broken PlayStation 5, and camouflage clothing.
Both were scheduled for a court hearing on June 21, 2023, when McGraw failed to appear. Diaz was present at her hearing where she was assigned a court-appointed attorney.
Diaz is scheduled to appear in court again at 10 a.m. on June 28, 2023 with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding.
