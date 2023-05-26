A warrant has been issued after a first-degree murder charge was filed against a Tahlequah man who allegedly supplied the victim with a lethal dose of fentanyl.
Felony charges of first-degree murder and distribution of controlled dangerous substance were filed in Cherokee County District Court against Matthew Kyle Santana, 32, on May 24, 2023, after he allegedly caused the death of Dakota Hiatt, 29, on Jan. 1, 2023.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Hiatt was found inside the bathroom at the Clear Creek 66 gas station on East Allen Road. Employees told authorities the door was locked from the inside and that they had to use a screwdriver to gain entry.
On the floor of the bathroom, authorities reportedly found a lighter, aluminum foil with burnt residue on it, and a pen that had been fashioned into a pipe containing burnt residue. On top of the toilet, police found a small plastic baggy that contained a white crystal-like substance and a small piece of foil.
During the investigation, police found the victim had sent Santana $50 through Cash App just seven minutes before they were seen entering the store on surveillance video. Police reviewed the video surveillance footage and saw the victim, Santana, and a woman enter the store together. Hiatt purchased a cigar and left the store, while the woman went to the restroom. Once she exited the restroom, she and Santana purchased a few items and left. Hiatt then can be seen entering the store again and going into the restroom. He was not seen leaving.
Santana was later arrested on a separate charge, for which he had an outstanding warrant. When questioned, he denied selling the victim drugs, and insisted Hiatt got the fentanyl from another individual.
According to court documents, police found text messages between the victim and Santana discussing a sale. After obtaining a search warrant for the defendant’s Facebook account, authorities found messages Santana had sent to someone on Jan. 1, 2023, when he was attempting to sell “fire," stating it was a “whole new level” and that he almost overdosed himself.
On May 18, 2023, police received the medical examiner’s report, which indicated the victim’s cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.
The warrant for Santana’s arrest was issued the same day as the charges were filed. A court date has not been scheduled yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.