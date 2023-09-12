A warrant has been issued for a woman accused of attempting to cash a fraudulent check after she failed to appear in Cherokee County District Court last week.
One felony count of uttering a forged instrument was filed against Crystal Marie Sampson-Bradford, 37, on Oct. 27, 2022.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Sampson-Bradford went into a Check Into Cash store in Tahlequah on Oct. 11, 2022, when she presented a $2,600 check issued from Atland Recycling Inc. out of Florida.
The manager reportedly told authorities the defendant said the check was a “flooding reimbursement” from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Store employees then contacted Atland Recycling, who informed them the check was fraudulent.
After the manager told the defendant they would not cash the fraudulent check, Sampson-Bradford tried to grab it out of the manager’s hand, which caused it to rip in half. She then fled the store and was later apprehended by authorities.
Sampson-Bradford pleaded not guilty to the charge on March 7, 2023, and waived her right to counsel during an Aug. 16, 2023, preliminary hearing. She then failed to appear for a Sept. 7 hearing.
