After failing to appear in court last week, a warrant has been issued for a Quinton man accused of passing bogus checks totaling more than $6,000.
On Oct. 24, 2022, a felony charge of two or more bogus checks over a felony limit of $500 was filed against Cody Wayne Griffin, 31.
According to court documents, Griffin, acting in concert with Chad Cole, Hayden Carl Cole, and Christian Reeves on or between Oct. 5, 2022, and Oct. 6, 2022, “feloniously uttered six bogus check worth more than $2,500 for a total of $6,023 without authority of permission of the account holder.”
On Nov. 29, 2022, charges were dismissed by the state against Chad, 30, Muskogee; Hayden, 28, Hoyt; and Reeves, 26, Broken Arrow.
Griffin pleaded not guilty to the charge Dec. 20, 2022, and received a $2,500 bond.
The defendant’s court hearing was scheduled for June 20, 2023, when he failed to appear and a $5,000 bond was issued.
