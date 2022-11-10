Warrant process can require several steps

Local law enforcement officials say obtaining, issuing and executing search warrants can involve a number of complicated steps.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said a warrant is issued to bring an individual in front of a judge for whatever crime was allegedly committed.
“Many times on the side of the road after hours, we don’t have a choice but to take someone to jail to await when the magistrate or judge comes to the office,” King said. “Depending on what the warrant is for, you could show up at the courthouse to take care of your warrant and the judge still puts you in jail.”
Hypothetically, a person charged with a violent crime, such as assault, would more than likely be taken to jail and made to post bail to get out.
“On a traffic ticket, most of the time, you’re going to be able to walk in, make a payment, and get it taken care of and go home,” King said.
Officers use their reporting system, Spillman, to see who has municipal warrants at any time. They also use Oklahoma District Court Records to check those who may have warrants before asking the sheriff’s office or dispatch for confirmation.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies and investigators don’t have access to the reporting system in their patrol units.
“Dispatch does, so we normally use the radio [to check for warrants]. There is a way on our iPads and computers [that are in the vehicles] to check warrants on the internet, but our policy is that they have to be confirmed by dispatch,” he said.
A warrant in and of itself can be probable cause for officers and deputies to meet with the individual.
“If you see someone who has a warrant, you check it and confirm it before you can make contact,” Chennault said.
If officers or deputies make contact with someone who is wanted out of a different county, dispatch may advise that county doesn’t want to place a hold. That means no one from said county will pick up the individual on that warrant.
“Any jurisdiction has that right to refuse to have the warrant executed, and depending on the charge, some jurisdictions may not travel outside of the county to pick somebody up,” King said.
Warrants aren’t just for bringing somebody in; the courts can issue a search warrant for searching various types of property.
“We don’t have the right to just come into your home and search your home. It’s a violation of your civil liberties and we can get sued if we do that. We have to basically present our evidence to the court and the court say, ‘Yes, you have probable cause to enter that residence, searching for this evidence described,’” King said.
A search warrant doesn’t need to be obtained for officers to conducted a pat-down search of a person or inventory of a vehicle during a traffic stop.
“A pat-down on a traffic stop is usually for officer safety. It’s not a search for contraband; it’s a check for weapons only. If an officer is just patting someone down for drugs, that could be considered an illegal search,” King said.
Chennault used to be the one and only person in his office who wrote up search warrants. He said a warrant can take anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours to complete. Once the warrant is written up, a judge will need to sign it before it’s issued.
“The toughest part is, once we get the warrant written, locating a judge to get it signed. During the day, it’s not so difficult but after hours when the judges are off duty, we usually have to drive to their residence to get those signed,” he said.
If a local judge isn’t available, the warrant is sent to one of the surrounding counties to be signed. Chennault said judges with the Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s Office are helpful when it comes to needing a magistrate’s signature.
“They’ve been really good at that and it helps us out a lot,” he said.
