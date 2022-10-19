Several “Warrior Women” served on a panel at Northeastern State University on Tuesday, Oct. 18, to discuss their careers and how they became who they are today.
Oct. 28 is National First Responders Day, and it recognizes heroic men and women on the front lines.
The geography and political science department at NSU hosted the panel and sought to include Cherokee County’s finest first responders who are also women. Raquel Reed, Patti Buhl, Shawnna Roach, and Angie Retzloff introduced themselves, and then Celeste Jetton and Emily Sisemore asked them a series of questions, from who they were to how they define who a warrior woman was.
Reed, an officer with Tahlequah Police Department, said she got a taste of law enforcement when she was hired to work at the Cherokee County Detention Center.
“There’s a lot of different interactions with different people from different walks of life who were going through things. I learned a lot about people: how to communicate with people, how to listen to people, because a lot of times in that situation, they want someone to listen,” Reed said.
Buhl started out as a reserve officer and eventually became NSU’s first female police chief. She spent a lot of time around law enforcement and said the career “lit a fire” within her.
“I think a vast majority of us in law enforcement just want to help people and serve our communities,” Buhl said.
She is now director of juvenile justice for Cherokee Nation.
Roach, and Army veteran and Cherokee Nation deputy marshal, thought she’d take a different career path, and she eventually became a dispatcher when she got a feel for the job.
“When I was growing up, I was going to be a physical therapist, and that didn’t happen, either, and that’s how I ended up where I’m at,” Roach said.
Tahlequah’s first female firefighter is Retzloff. Her career chose her instead of the other way around.
“I worked hard my whole life so that is really what led me to firefighting. A lot of them, as I’m learning, have some kind of background, whether it was their dad or a family member who grew up at the station,” she said. “I knew nothing about it and I really wish I would have known sooner, because this is something I would have loved to have gotten into a lot further.”
Roach said confidence is crucial in these careers, and women should know their limits, as every call or case is different.
“You have to have some strength and you also have to have some emotions, because I know a lot of times in cases I’ve worked, I’ve [seen] male officers [and] it’s kind of hard for them to have emotions with victims sometimes,” she said.
Buhl followed up on what Roach said, adding that those in law enforcement must have compassion and empathy. She shared a story about when she was the responding officer to a domestic violence incident, and the male party wasn’t responsive to her presence.
“I had enough sense to recognize that me forcing myself into that situation was going to do nothing but make things worse. You have to have enough common sense to recognize, ‘I’ll step back and let somebody else handle this situation,’” she said.
Reed said trustworthiness and self-motivation are keys in her job, as people’s freedoms are in her hands.
“My job as a patrol officer gives lots of opportunity to where if you’re not self-motived, you’re not going to be contributing,” Reed said. “If you’re not self-motived, you’re not going to make a very good patrol officer.”
Reacting in the moment and working alongside others who are reacting is a must for Retzloff.
“It’s this big system of craziness, so you have to be able to handle that situation calmly,” she said.
Reed said she knows she has done her job when she’s told she changed someone’s view on cops.
Buhl said they set the tone when they have personal interactions with the public.
“We can set the tone as to what the larger view is going to be about police officers,” she said. “You build a relationship when you’re respectful with people.”
Roach said she’s seen met many people within the Cherokee Nation community, and some just don’t like law enforcement.
“You have to learn to approach and react and understand,” she said.
Retzloff said learning the history of the fire department made her realize how big of an impact TFD has on the community.
“I feel like there’s so many things I didn’t know that the fire department did and was. Now knowing, it’s like the heart of the community,” she said.
Reed, Buhl, Roach, and Retzloff were asked how they defined a warrior woman and if they consider themselves to be one.
“I think females are warrior women. You don’t have to have what we’re doing to be a warrior because there is something in your life that you’re doing that you are a warrior to somebody,” Roach said.
Buhl said a warrior woman stands up for what’s right and is protective.
“I don’t think it has to be a police officer, firefighter, EMT, or any of those things. Every woman I know is a warrior woman in her own aspect,” Buhl said.
Reed echoed Roach and Buhl and stressed that her being a police office doesn’t make her a warrior woman.
“We’re all warrior women; we’re all doing things and going places in our lives,” she said. “You’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing, and as long as you keep doing that, I think we’re all warrior women.”
A warrior woman to Retzloff is someone who puts others before herself.
“They’re strong and they pave a way that wasn’t there, and maybe they, most of the time, were put there. They didn’t choose that but they still pave that way,” she said.
