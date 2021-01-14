WASTE MAKES HASTE: City's Solid Waste Department steps up effiency, even with pandemic creating more work

The Tahlequah Solid Waste superintendent is implementing new and improved ideas to ensure his department doesn’t fall behind.
Chris Armstrong said he’s trying to get Tahlequah in the “21st century of trash collection,” and is making strides to complete that package.
“We’ve got half the package and we’re just waiting the other automated trash truck to start running the same course as the first one,” said Armstrong.
Solid Waste has implemented different programs for the citizens of Tahlequah.
“I have a tire permit and if you have tires at your house, take those off the rim, bring them to me, and it’s $1. Throw it in the bin and then I get a group of men in Bristow. They take those tires and crush them up, and they use that for turf for school football fields and things like that,” said Armstrong.
He said city residents who need to get rid of oil can bring it by, and he will dispose of it.
“We also have a handicap/elderly service for their trash day,” said Armstrong. “If someone who had a double hip surgery and can barely move, what we ask is they push their cart outside of their garage door or leave it somewhere visible where we can see it. We’ll go up to the house, get it, dump it, and take it back.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Armstrong said, his department has been lucky to have had only one scare. However, more people staying home means more trash is collected and needing to be dumped.
“We’re really picking up more than what we should. One thing people may forget is that when you quarantine, you stay at home for a longer period of time,” said Armstrong. “We go to those houses every day and we’re being exposed to it as well.”
Armstrong said his crews don't like trash to sit and linger.
“We want to try to do our part in eliminate it, so it doesn’t affect the community more than it has already,” he said.
The city is divided into quarters, and residential trash is collected Monday through Thursday.
“Muskogee Avenue is the dividing line for east and west. We pick on Allen Road, everything north of that on Monday. You got to Choctaw Street and we pick up everything from Allen Road on Tuesday,” said Armstrong.
Fourth Street to Choctaw Street is collected on Wednesdays, and Fourth Street to south of Tahlequah is picked up on Thursdays.
Commercial residents, such as McDonald’s and Reasor’s, are serviced on Fridays.
Armstrong said they collect between 450 and 500 united on Monday, 600 and 800 on Tuesday, 800 and 900 Wednesday, 500 and 650 on Thursday, and 273 on Friday.
The 19 employees at Solid Waste literally haul tons of collected trash to a landfill in Stilwell.
“We have two semis and trailers and we haul out six loads a day. We roughly carry 16-18 tons per trip. That’s 48 tons per truck, and that’s 96 tons a day,” said Armstrong.
However, collecting more trash due to the pandemic means hauling more trash to the landfill.
“Now we’re hauling 128 tons a day,” said Armstrong.
Free Dump Day is slated for April 17, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We’re doing something a little different this year. [City Administrator] Alan Chapman and [Mayor] Sue Catron spoke with the county, and we’re all having it the same day,” said Armstrong. “To save on timing and confusion, we’re teaming up together."
For more information, call Solid Waste Director Chris Armstrong 918-931-1957 or email chris.armstrong@cityoftahlequah.com.
