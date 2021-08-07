The American Red Cross reminds everyone that summertime fun in and on the water need not turn into a summertime tragedy – if you and your family take time to become “water competent.”
It’s the time of year when families like to relax in the pool, on the beach, in a river or lake or on a boat. But it is also when people often let their guard down, leading to drownings and boating accidents. The Red Cross defines water competency as learning basic water safety and awareness tips for all types of water environments. This includes learning basic swimming skills, knowing how prevent and drowning accident, and taking simple precautions when boating.
“The awareness of these competency elements will not only help you understand the potential dangers of your environment, but how to keep yourself and others safe, and know what to do if someone gets into trouble," said Brittney Rochell, Kansas-Oklahoma regional Red Cross lead communications officer. “This starts with learning to be safe, making good choices, and learning to swim to at least achieve the skills of water competency."
According to a nationwide survey conducted on behalf of the Red Cross, more than half of all Americans, 54 percent, either can’t swim or don’t have all of the basic swimming skills. According to Rochell, the best thing you can do to make your family water competent is to take a Red Cross swim course, including adults. “Adults need to know how to be safe in the water so they can protect their own children,” she said. The American Red Cross offers a free swim app where users can have fun learning water safety in an engaging way with video and activities for kids and families. It can also track kids’ progress as they learn to swim.
To go boating safely, it is important to prepare for the your day on the water with the proper knowledge of the area in which you will going and to have safety equipment such as personal floatation devices (PFDs). BoatUS.org reports that 90 percent of people who have drown did not have a life jacket on. In Oklahoma, all children under the age of 12 are required to wear a PFD while aboard.
“People may know how to swim, but are often caught unaware of how deep the water may be when they jump in off the boat, or how strong a current and waves are against them,” Rochell said. "It only takes a moment for someone to get into trouble.”
Another important safety item to have on-board is a well-equipped first aid kit and someone trained in first aid. First aid kits should be kept in a dry area of the boat where their contents won’t get rained or splashed on. Wet bandages or dressings will not remain germ free.
Rochell also says that an important part of ensuring a safe summer is maintain a strong blood supply. There is a critical need for blood this summer. “Give blood, platelets or plasma this summer to help ensure patients get the medical treatments they need,” she said. To download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED-CROSS for more information or to schedule a donation.
