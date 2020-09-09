Of the many water districts in Cherokee County and the surrounding area, Water District 3 covers a large area.
Philip Hix, general manager, said all the water districts cover their own areas and act independently from one another.
“We are all separate entities,” said Hix. “We are numbered in accordance with when we were formed.”
A water district covering a large area can be very tricky. Due to the distance the establishment has to cover, it can take a long time to get from one spot to another.
Hix said that occasionally, they'll get a call to work on a meter on the opposite side of the district, and getting there can take 45 minutes alone. He also said this is one of the reasons rural water is more costly.
“Our area covers 82 square miles,” said Hix. “We’re 40 percent the size of Tulsa. There are 10,000 water meters in the city of Tahlequah. We have more area to cover and only have 1,600. It’s over 17 miles as a crow flies. Rural water is more expense because of this.”
Each water meter represents a home or family. Since Water District 3 has nearly 9,000 fewer meters than the city of Tahlequah, yet so much more land, it means the rural houses are significantly more spread out.
That's why customers can occasionally get frustrated with the time it takes to get work done. Hix said they are always doing their best to make their customers happy and they've had very few problems during his time at the district.
“We produce a work order and go out and look and see what the problem is,” said Hix. “Typically, we have very few problems in our districts. In the time that I’ve been here, there’s never been someone out of water for more than four hours due to a line break. Most of the time water has to get shut down is due to repairs that have to be done to all of the individuals.”
Hix also said that oftentimes, customers will assume there is a problem with the pipes when, in reality, it is just a misunderstanding.
“You always have people who have something they perceive as a problem, but it is something that is not directly our fault,” said Hix. “Water is something everybody uses and everybody takes for granted. We are very careful with our systems and always ensure that our lines are clean.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.