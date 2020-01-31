WATER FOR EVERYONE

Bridget Wood is a woman motivated by causes.
She has worked for two environmental challenges, and recently served on the board of directors for proponents of SQ788 to get medical marijuana passed in Oklahoma.
Now the advocate is focusing her skills and passion to protect clean water, and is filing for a 501(c)(3) status and forming a board for the Oklahoma Clean Water Coalition.
The Woods live near Bartlesville and the Caney River, which sometimes comes up to their back door. One day, she encountered so many tires on a six-mile kayak trip on the Caney, she lost count at 57, but figured there were around 100 tires.
As owner of a production company with her husband, Donnie, the couple have been coming to Tahlequah for music events, such as the Red Fern Festival. Doing gigs last year at Diamondhead Resort, Wood watched folks just let go of their beer cans, time and time again, as if it was acceptable behavior.
"We are hoping to organize the float operators near Tahlequah to reduce litter on the river," she said.
The coalition is where Wood will work to organize all interested stakeholders for clean water, which essentially includes everyone who drinks water.
"I think the most important thing is that we gather up the members of all these outdoor groups in the area and establish contact. The goal is to bring all our voices together and let the state know we are serious about protecting our water," said Wood.
Plans are underway for events in Tahlequah soon, including an educational and interactive day full of music, and an opportunity to take direct action.
"It is in the very beginning planning stages, so if anyone would like to help, please feel free to reach out," said Wood.
Besides establishing contact between groups that have never interacted before, the group's two most important goals would include enacting water legislation and educating the public through education and interactive events.
In her hometown, she's working to organize a river cleanup for the Caney River.
"I live a few hundred feet from the river, and it is listed as 'polluted' on the EPA [Environmental Protection Agency] website. We are hoping to raise awareness, as well as continue to create situations that give us an opportunity to educate the broader public about our critical water issues," she said.
"Take, for example, people in your area are familiar with STIR [Save the Illinois River], the Spring Creek Coalition, and Green Country Guardians, but what about those feeling the effects of sand mining in Save the Rush Spring Aquifer or the group working to Save the Kiamichi River from diversion and two proposed hydroelectric plants? We need to support each other with our phone calls to the Legislature and beyond."
As the coalition moves forward, the plan is to identify all the local groups.
"It is starting to feel like there isn't a body of water in the state of Oklahoma that isn't threatened," said Wood.
About a decade ago, Wood started working for clean water with the Two is Too Many power plant project in Shady Point, Oklahoma.
The power company wanted to build a second engine on an already existing site, and she worked with others to prevent it from happening. There were many issues with the contamination from that power plant and its waste, which included heavy metals that left the fly ash dump site through runoff water and fugitive dust.
They worked to implement stricter rules for the dumpsite near the town of Bokoshe.
"I would say it was during that time I started to learn about specifically advocating for water from those leading the charge," Wood said.
Next, there was a project against the Tar Sands Pipeline with work from Texas to Nebraska, interviewing those affected by the pipeline, documenting the damage to the land and water. This led her to lobby in Washington, D.C., for the Clean Water Protection Act for a group called I Love Mountains, lobbying against mountaintop removal mining.
In MTR, the tailings are placed directly into stream beds, so heavy metals are then leeched into the water making it undrinkable, among other issues.
"Being part of the core group that stopped the second engine of the Shady Point Power Plant is one of those moments I hold closest to my heart. I learned so much from the people on the project, and feel that we really accomplished something positive for the state there," said Wood.
"The Two is Two Many project is where I met Earl Hatley, who is the Grand riverkeeper and a wealth of knowledge concerning activism and organizational strategy. I feel like he has been my mentor ever since, and I often look to him to plot my course."
Last weekend, Wood and friends held a Clean Water Fest at Heirloom Rustic Ales, a brewery in Tulsa, and had around 400 attendees, with eight groups representing critical water issues.
They had preprinted postcards for each group, ready to be signed, and have begun sending them in preparation for the start of the legislative session.
"We have quite the stack of cards and hope they make an impact," she said.
It's just the beginning of the impact Wood and friends are planning so everyone can understand how critical clean water is.
"Every single person I love depends on clean water to live, every plant and animal, too. I am compelled to protect the rivers for our future," said Wood. "I sure hope we can get people to pay attention somehow."
Get involved
Reach Wood at
Oklahoma.clean.
