OKLAHOMA CITY – A state judge in Delaware County recently imposed a preliminary injunction that forbids the Oklahoma Water Resources Board from issuing any more short-term water-use permits for a commercial poultry operation near Kansas, Oklahoma, until or unless the agency conducts a hearing into a protest lodged by neighbors who have complained about pollution of their land and apparent depletion of their groundwater.
Delaware County District Judge Barry Denney issued his order on Feb. 19 in a civil case seven property owners filed on March 28, 2019, against the OWRB, Chau Tran and Donna Nguyen. In his 27-page opinion, the judge had several observations about the Water Board, both for what it did and did not do in the case.
Plaintiffs in the case are Andrea Cochran, Gerald Cochran, Louanna Cochran, William Cochran, Melissa Foreman, Suzanne Maupin and Viola Powell, all of whom live in an unincorporated area near Kansas, Oklahoma. They have been represented in their case by the Indian and Environmental Law Group based in Tulsa.
Defendants Operate Large Poultry Farm
Tran and Nguyen own approximately 72 acres of land in Delaware County. In late 2017 or early 2018, the two began constructing a commercial poultry farm on their property. Their operation “has a capacity of greater than 300,000 birds,” the court record relates.
The value at maturity of each poultry flock raised by Tran and Nguyen is approximately $800,000, and they rotate five flocks a year, the two defendants informed the court. They also said they gross approximately $140,000 with each rotation.
Nguyen and Tran applied to the OWRB on Dec. 7, 2017, for a temporary permit to pump 50 acre-feet (almost 16.3 million gallons) of subterranean groundwater each year for consumption within their concentrated animal feeding operation. Their application was numbered #2017-583.
They told the OWRB that groundwater was the only available water source for their chickens, “specifically stating that rural water was not available at the site.” They also said that without the groundwater they “would not be able to meet their contractual requirements” with Simmons Foods.
The seven plaintiffs – who live immediately east, across County Road 560, from Tran and Nguyen’s chicken farm – received no warning before construction began on the poultry CAFO. But they did receive notice of the defendants’ groundwater application, in accordance with state law and the Oklahoma Administrative Code.
Plaintiffs File Protest Of Permit Application
“Desiring to protect their water,” the seven plaintiffs “submitted a timely protest” of the temporary permit application to the OWRB, the court record reflects. They filed a “Protest, Objection, and Comment to Permit Application #2017-583” on March 26, 2018.
The seven plaintiffs, like the two defendants, are dependent on “the groundwater beneath their homes,” because no rural water district serves that area.
The plaintiffs “would not be able to use, or reside within,” their homes if they “lacked access to adequate potable water…” They worry that the CAFO’s water demands “will likely compromise the petitioners’ ability to meet their modest domestic water needs…”
Furthermore, the court record indicates they and their families have lived in rural Delaware County for decades.
In their protest the plaintiffs “voiced concern” about the “close proximity” of Tran’s and Nguyen’s CAFO to their homes and “expressed their fear” that their air, water and land would become polluted by the CAFO’s operation.
The defendants’ proposed use of groundwater “flows across” the plaintiffs’ property and “might pollute the surrounding lands, might deplete the groundwater, might contaminate the groundwater, might cause pollution to groundwater and surface waters … and might lead to waste of water.”
Series of ‘Provisional’ Permits Issued by OWRB
Despite the protest, Tran and Nguyen continued building their poultry houses and by mid-2018 “had a fully constructed chicken farm,” but they were unable to operate the poultry farm “because they lacked the legal right to access water…”
Consequently, in the summer of 2018 the two defendants “represented to the OWRB that they would face economic hardship if they could not access groundwater” while their permit application #2017-583 remained under consideration.
Approximately eight months after applying for a groundwater permit, Nguyen and Tran applied for a “temporary provisional permit” that would allow them to pump 10 acre-feet of groundwater from a pair of wells during a three-month period, for use in their CAFO.
A “provisional temporary” permit (PTP) is different from a “temporary” water-use permit. A “temporary” permit is the same as a “regular” permit but is granted by the Water Resources Board prior to completion of a hydrological survey and determination of the maximum annual yield of a water basin; thus, a temporary permit is indefinite in term and is often referred to as a “long-term permit.” A “provisional temporary” permit allows a recipient to receive a specific volume of water over a 90-day period.
The plaintiffs were not informed that the Water Board was considering issuing PTPs for the poultry CAFO “even though the water would be utilized 300 feet from Andrea Cochran’s home,” Denney wrote.
The OWRB issued PTP #2018-G0305 to Tran and Nguyen, who began operating their poultry CAFO sometime between Aug. 28 and Nov. 26, 2018.
Subsequently the OWRB issued another PTP, #2018-G0402, effective Nov. 27, 2018-Feb. 25, 2019, for 10 more acre-feet of groundwater; another, PTP #2019-G0037, effective Feb. 26-May 27, 2019, for 10 more a/f; yet another, PTP #2019-G0108, effective May 28-Aug. 26, 2019, for 10 additional a/f; and still another, PTP #2019-G0164, effective Aug. 27-Nov. 25, 2019, also for 10 a/f of groundwater.
“Strung together,” the judge pointed out, these five PTPs 'permitted' the withdrawal and use of groundwater for a period exceeding one calendar year.”
PTPs Limited to 90 Days; Hundreds Issued Yearly
Title 82 of the state statutes limit provisional temporary water-use permits to an effective period of not more than 90 days. And in the Oklahoma Administrative Code, OWRB rules themselves declare provisional temporary permits to be non-renewable and effective for no more than 90 days.
During three days of testimony Judge Denney heard in the lawsuit, the Water Resources Board presented testimony from Bud Ground, president of the Environmental Federation of Oklahoma, a nonprofit company that “works with industry on environmental regulations and legislation.”
Ground testified that PTPs are critical to various industry in Oklahoma, and that the injunction requested by the plaintiffs would be “devastating” to economic development. Many projects rely on PTPs until they obtain their long-term water rights; many industries would be shut down if they had to wait months or years before they could begin using water, he asserted.
Kent Wilkins, chief of the OWRB’s Planning and Management Division, testified that the state agency issues approximately 1,500 PTPs annually to water users in various economic sectors. He also said that barring the agency from issuing serial PTPs would have a “huge impact statewide”.
During the years that Julie Cunningham has been executive director of the OWRB, the agency “has never denied a PTP application,” Judge Denney commented.
Although the agency acknowledges that its practice is to issue multiple, back-to-back PTPs to a particular applicant, the judge ruled that serial permits are in contravention of state law and the agency’s own rule that a PTP may neither be renewed nor remain in effect for longer than 90 days.
5 PTPs Approved Contrary To State Law, Agency Rule
Denney noted that the plaintiffs lodged their protest to the temporary water-use permit “before any of the five PTPs were requested.” And the OWRB conceded, “It is undisputed that the petitioners were not given notice and a hearing prior to the OWRB’s administrative approval of each” of Tran’s and Nguyen’s PTP applications.
“Despite the prohibition of renewing PTPs set out in its agency rules, OWRB issued five PTPs in a row, one right after another, without any substantive differences between the permits and which were issued for the same water, for the same purposes, out of the same well, by the same people,” Denney wrote. “The only effective difference between the various PTPs is their effective date.”
Serial application for, and subsequent issuance of, PTPs allows groundwater to be sucked out of an aquifer indefinitely, and “neighboring landowners … cannot adequately and meaningfully participate in any proceeding to protect their property rights,” the seven plaintiffs asserted.
Defendants Complied With Law, OWRB Rules
In their response to the plaintiffs’ lawsuit, Tran and Nguyen countered that they complied with the law and OWRB rules “for their right to use the water under their property,” noting that groundwater is “the private property of those who own the surface estate of the overlying land.”
They also asserted that there is “no distinction of priority over uses of water; a domestic use is viewed in the same light as a commercial use.”
In addition, they claimed that no poultry litter from their chicken farm is spread on the ground. (Poultry litter typically has a high phosphorous content.) The poultry operation manager lives on the farm and testified that all of the litter is shipped off-site periodically. He also testified that storage sheds for housing the litter are enclosed on all sides with concrete walls and a treated wooden roof.
When it rains, the water drains into constructed ditches designed to collect runoff rainfall and is directed away from the Cochran property, he said.
The OWRB maintained that the seven petitioners “submitted no evidence of groundwater depletion or groundwater contamination” resulting from the nearby poultry houses or from the PTPs issued by the OWRB.
Plaintiffs Complain Of Water Depletion, Pollution of Property
But Andrea Cochran “contends that she lacks adequate water from her groundwater well to accomplish multiple ordinary domestic tasks at the same time,” Judge Denney wrote in his ruling. “For instance, she cannot wash dishes at the same time someone is using the shower, or cannot use the sink during those same activities.”
Ms. Cochran also testified that she replaced the pump in her well even though the pump was still operating; nevertheless, “those problems persist.”
The plaintiffs testified that they do not allow their children to play outside and the families no longer have gatherings and celebrations “like they used to.”
The seven plaintiffs maintain that CAFO wastes and pollution “are crossing onto their properties,” and nutrients from poultry manure are “fertilizing” the lawn. The liquid waste flowing onto their property “stinks of a gassy, rotten smell” and the pollution has soaked into their lawns, “right next to their homes, and it remains there.”
Ms. Cochran believes some of that wastewater drains into nearby Saline Creek. Although no evidence was presented at trial to indicate whether the petitioners do or do not own property through which that creek flows, the plaintiffs “have a personal interest in Saline Creek which is sufficient to establish” their legal standing “regarding the ecological well-being” of the creek, Denney decided.
OWRB Has Obligation To Prevent Degradation Of Waters in This State
The OWRB contends that any pollution emanating from the CAFO is outside the agency’s jurisdiction “and in fact the OWRB is precluded from investigating the matter… unless and until” the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry notifies the Water Resources Board that “waste by pollution is occurring.”
However, Denney noted, the OWRB has not forwarded the plaintiffs’ complaints to the Ag Department “despite asserting that if the OWRB received complaints” that were under ODAFF’s jurisdiction, the OWRB “would forward such complaints” to the ODAFF.
The Water Resources Board “has a responsibility to implement the ‘no degradation’ policy of the federal Clean Water Act,” Denney wrote. “Oklahoma has also adopted a no degradation policy at the state level” and the OWRB is responsible for enforcing it, he said.
“Polluting someone else’s water is illegal, and the OWRB cannot permit someone to do an illegal act,” the judge wrote. Polluting water of the state is a violation of the state’s environmental code and the OWRB “cannot permit such pollution in matters under its jurisdiction.”
Nevertheless, the OWRB “does not consider anything related to water quality when considering whether to issue a surface or groundwater quantity use permit,” Denney wrote.
Water Board Abused Its Discretion, Judge Says
The OWRB processes applications for provisional temporary water-use permits by reviewing an applicant’s compliance with four provisions that the agency refers to as “the four points of groundwater law,” Denney related.
Those are: 1) are the lands owned or leased by applicant; 2) does the applicant’s proposed use of groundwater constitute a beneficial use; 3) will the proposed use of water degrade or interfere with springs or streams emanating from a sensitive sole-source aquifer; and 4) will waste result from the applicant’s proposed use of water.
“The OWRB contends that Tran and Nguyen essentially promised to not commit waste as a condition of their PTPs and this, according to the OWRB’s representations, satisfies the OWRB’s inquiry into the matter,” Denney wrote. That was tantamount to an abuse of the agency’s discretion, he said.
While the OWRB “undoubtedly” is afforded discretion in issuing PTP permits, “discretionary power should be properly confined, structured, and checked,” the judge wrote. “Discretion which is unfettered, i.e., exercised without guiding rules in an ad hoc manner, will be stricken down,” he wrote, citing a 1985 case.
Applicants Knew the Risks When Applying for Permit
“Any hardship that may befall” Tran and Nguyen if they cannot access additional groundwater via PTPs is “a hardship of their own making,” Denney wrote.
They “had, and have, no right to the use of groundwater for non-domestic purposes outside of applicable permit proceedings,” he continued. The two “commenced their CAFO enterprises with this stark reality.” In fact, they accepted OWRB’s conditions letters which stated that the applicants alone “accept all risk and costs associated with their CAFO not being able to access groundwater.”
OWRB Violated Due-Process Rights
Although the Water Board was apprised of the plaintiffs’ concerns about pollution from the CAFO, “the OWRB has neither conducted its own inquiry into the matter, has not corresponded with plaintiffs regarding the matter, nor has the OWRB forwarded the matter on to any other agency, including, notably, not to the Department of Agriculture.”
Any timely protest filed against a short-term water-use permit merits a public hearing, and in such instances those permits “may not be summarily issued,” the judge ruled.
In rejecting the plaintiffs’ protest without first investigating the merits of their concerns, the OWRB staff erred “and in doing so violated (and continues to violate) plaintiffs’ due process rights,” Denney declared. That denial “constitutes irreparable harm” and is “likely to continue” in the absence of a court-ordered injunction.
State law and agency regulations “may not curtail rights guaranteed by federal law or the United States Constitution,” Denney wrote, adding, “Satisfaction of state statute or agency rule does not necessarily meet minimum due process requirements.”
