Water scootering easier than it looks

By LOGAN CURTIS
Water scooters are often considered the motorcycles of water. Also called personal watercrafts, water scooters are one- or two-passenger vehicles that grant the riders speed and freedom due to their small size.
As with any kind of vehicle, safety should always be a No. 1 priority while driving a water scooter. But aficionados say it's easier than it looks.
When going out on a water scooter, there are a handful of things to bring. A life vest should always be on drivers while they are riding. A wetsuit or water-resistant clothing, footwear and eyewear should be worn as well.
Other things that should be along for the ride are a signalling device, such as a horn, to warn others of your position; and a kill switch cord, which is attached to the key and will stop the watercraft if the driver falls off.
Before driving a water scooter, the would-be pilot has to know where to get one. While buying one may be out of the question, there are several marinas on area lakes that rent some out to customers.
Karen Young, Burnt Cabin Marina & Resort owner, said they currently have two water scooters that can be rented.
"People have to be 21 to rent them and drive. Our biggest thing is that they have to stay in our cove. It's a large area, but they have to stay within it," said Young.
On Fort Gibson Lake, there are also options for water scooter rentals. David Gates, owner of Pelican Point Marina and Hotel Resort, said they have two for rent.
"We have two Sea-Doo Sparks for rent this year," said Gates. "They cost $90 for the first hour, but if you go multiple hours, it's $75 an hour. All safety precautions are taken, and there's about a 10-acre area they can go cruising around in."
Once on board the watercraft, the first step is to begin very slowly and remain at a slow speed until getting a fair distance away from the departure point.
Once away from the shoreline and other hazards, the driver can increase the speed of the water scooter slowly until at a comfortable speed.
When turning, lean in the direction the water scooter is turning. Do not lean too hard, though, or the water scooter may flip. Always try to keep the weight on the water scooter balanced and center. In the event that the driver falls off, always re-enter the water scooter from the rear.
Chip McGraw, a former Cherokee County resident who now lives in Arkansas, still visits Tenkiller occasionally, and he has his own water scooter. He prefers it to skiing.
"You have to have a bit of grace to ski, which I don't," he said. "Once you figure out how to operate the thing, it's smooth sailing."
