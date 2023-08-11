WEST SILOAM SPRINGS — Water quality experts rolled out models they will use to reduce pollutants washed into the Illinois River and its tributaries by stormwater.
Two preliminary models were presented Thursday, Aug. 10 during the third public meeting conducted to facilitate the joint development of watershed management plans for the Illinois River Basin. The watershed stretches across portions of northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma.
Greg Kloxin, of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, said while the development of those models differs in some ways, both attempt “to emulate the reality” of conditions within the watershed. Once those models are fine-tuned and calibrated, he said they will be used to assess and implement best management practices designed to abate nonpoint-source pollutants on both sides of the state line.
Nonpoint-source pollutants — phosphorus, sediment, and bacteria rank among the top concerns within the watershed — jeopardize the health of Oklahoma’s scenic rivers and streams, the aquatic life that inhabits them, and the aesthetics of those waterbodies. Arkansas and Oklahoma agencies for the first time have been coordinating efforts to develop watershed management plans that will govern voluntary pollution reduction programs in each state.
“We are not presenting models that are perfect emulations of the Illinois River watershed,” said Kloxin. “We are presenting models that are the first iteration of what the full models set with the data we have and … how well they emulate reality.”
Arkansas officials contracted with FTN Associates to develop a model based on what experts described as a well-established soil water assessment tool. Oklahoma officials employed a newer tool developed by Texas A&M in conjunction with the Agricultural Research Service.
“These are two different approaches … that are being used collaboratively in a water-quality management process,” said Kloxin. “That allows us … to compare and contrast our results and then work collaboratively to find out where the differences might be, why those differences are there, and then come with some conclusions about management shared between the two states.”
Shanon Phillips, OCC’s Water Quality Division, said OK-HAWQs model draws data from several sources. Among the data plugged into the model are information about land use within the basin, weather and climate data, flow data from gages located throughout the watershed, soil erosion, and total maximum data load data, which was compiled by EPA during its development of a model for the Illinois River and its tributaries.
“One of the things we wanted to make sure in developing this model was that we use inputs very similar to what EPA was using in their model,” said Phillips. “We also looked at the information that Arkansas was utilizing in their model.”
Phillips said Arkansas “made some slight changes” to the data in its models since it was first reported to OCC. The next step, she said, will be to “go back … and see where there might be some inconsistencies” and consider whether — or how — those impact Oklahoma’s model,
“The main thing that we really want out of these models is to give us some general ideas about the areas about where we need to focus our efforts,” Phillips said about pollution reduction and mitigation when the watershed management plans are implemented. “I think both models will tell us similarly what types of conservation practices are better than others and which ones will produce the best results.”
Ed Brocksmith, co-founder and officer of Save the Illinois River Inc., said he is pleased Arkansas and Oklahoma are working together “to do something positive.” But he remains skeptical about their reliance on voluntary programs to reduce pollutants in the Illinois River and Tenkiller Lake and restore water quality to what it once was for those bodies of water.
“I would much rather see a total maximum daily load model used,” said Brocksmith. “That would show exactly who is polluting and how much they’re polluting and how much they must reduce their pollution to achieve the results we all want to see.”
Brocksmith acknowledged the controversies of attempts to adopt a TMDL model developed by the EPA. Despite ongoing disagreements about adopting TMDLs for the watershed, Brocksmith said he believes mandatory reductions and programs are the only hope for restoring pristine water quality within the Illinois River Basin.
“Voluntary steps, like best management practices, are not working,” said Brocksmith. “They have not worked.”
Phillips said stakeholders will be key to success with voluntary programs implemented once the watershed plan is complete.
“We need input from stakeholders about programs we think will make the biggest difference and why people haven’t been doing them,” said Phillips. “Is it, is it because it’s too complicated? Is it because they don’t know enough about how they work, because there’s not enough. Incentive?”
Those are some of the issues that will be discussed during the fourth stakeholders meeting, which is expected to take place before year’s end. Summaries of past meetings and related presentations are available on OCC’s YouTube Channel and on the Illinois River Watershed Partnership’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.