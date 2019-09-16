LOCUST GROVE - The traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian's Museum on Main Street program, "Water/Ways," examines water as an environmental necessity and an important cultural element.
The Oklahoma Blue Thumb Program, a water quality education program of the Oklahoma Conservation Commission's Water Quality Division, will be on hand as this exhibition stops at the Locust Grove VFW Post 3573, 116 Broadway, Oct. 21-Dec. 8.
"Water/Ways" explores water's effect on landscape, settlement and migration, and its impact on culture and spirituality.
Human creativity and resourcefulness provide new ways of protecting water resources and renewing respect for the natural environment.
A primary reason that the Blue Thumb Program has a role is so those visiting the exhibit have an answer to the question, "What now?"
Blue Thumb uses volunteers to monitor streams and educate the public about pollution prevention.
It is anticipated that many who experience the exhibit will be moved to help the general public learn how they can be involved in stream and river protection.
A Blue Thumb exhibit and place to sign up for more information will be a part of "Water/Ways."
Designed for small-town museums, libraries and cultural organizations, "Water/Ways" will serve as a community meeting place to convene conversations about water's impact on American culture.
With the support and guidance of Oklahoma Humanities, hosting towns are expected to develop complementary exhibits, host public programs and facilitate educational initiatives to raise area residents' understanding about what water means culturally, socially and spiritually in their own community.
For information about special events, programs, contests, and more being developed for this show, visit the Locust Grove Arts Alliance website, lgartsalliance.com/water-ways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.