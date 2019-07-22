It is hard to believe the fall 2019 semester is almost upon us. On Aug. 19, Northeastern State University will officially welcome the Class of 2023 and welcome back thousands of returning students at our campuses in Tahlequah, Muskogee and Broken Arrow. Excitement fills our campuses and spills over into the communities we serve. Students have so much to look forward to - we all do.
From my perspective, students are earning degrees at a time when the demand for degrees has never been higher. Yet, there are voices that seem determined to devalue a bachelor's degree. I expect everyone has read, watched, or heard messages like, "Why get a college degree with all the related debt when you can attend a vocational program and start earning a great wage much earlier?" Let me be clear, we need more HVAC technicians, plumbers, truck drivers, heavy equipment operators, CNAs, dental assistants, etc. However, in today's society, we also need more Oklahomans with degrees--period. The message should be we need more high school graduates, career tech graduates and individuals with degrees to meet existing workforce demands.
Why get a degree? A Pew Research Study found, on average, that a person with a bachelor's degree earns $45,500 per year, a person with an associate degree or some college earns $30,000 per year, and a person with a high school diploma earns $28,000 per year. Thorp and Goldstein write in their book "Our Higher Calling," a person with a bachelor's degree, on average, can expect to earn twice as much in their lifetime earnings than nongraduates.
The Economic Policy Institute found that, on average, college graduates earned 56 percent more than high school graduates in 2015. That was up from 51 percent in 1999 and is the largest such gap in EPI's figures dating to 1973. EPI data found that since the Great Recession ended in 2009, college-educated workers have captured most of the new jobs, and enjoyed pay gains while non-college grads have faced dwindling job opportunities and an overall 3 percent decline in income.
Beyond compensation, why get a degree? The workforce is changing at an accelerated pace. Many of the jobs available for the class of 2023 do not exist today. It is the responsibility of higher education to prepare students for life, not just their first job. NSU needs to prepare our graduates to be lifelong learners so they can meet the requirements of rapidly changing professional careers. We should also be teaching the soft skills that employers across the state and nation are demanding. Earlier, I mentioned the book Our Higher Calling. The authors write, "... Employers rate soft skills such as leadership, ability to work on a team, a strong work ethic, communication skills, and problem-solving ability much higher than analytical and quantitative skills, technical competence and computer skills."
Perhaps CNBC's 2019 rankings of the best states for business, released July 10, can give the subject of education perspective. Oklahoma ranked 43rd overall - but 50th in education and 46th in quality of life.
As a native Oklahoman, I find their summary of our state's ranking difficult to read. However, it cannot be ignored. "From kindergarten through college, Oklahoma badly underfunds its schools relative to other states. That leaves the state at the bottom of the rankings for education. That is not just based on the money. It is based on results, with school test scores in the bottom tier. Education goes hand in hand with the workforce. State worker training programs are not getting results. More than one-third of participants do not get jobs when they are done."
The rhetoric needs to match reality. We need more education at all levels, not less. NSU is working hard to do its part.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
