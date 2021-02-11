Law enforcement officers, wreckers, and road crews remained busy Thursday clearing roadways in the county, while roadways in town were relatively clear and dry.
District 2 Cherokee County Commissioner Chris Jenkins reported one of his trucks overturned on Sunset Valley Road Thursday afternoon.
“We’re doing absolutely everything we can do,” said Jenkins. “We have a truck turned over on Sunset Valley Road; we are now down to one truck. Crews are working extremely long hours.”
Jenkins said he and his crews have sanded major hills, intersections, and highly traveled roadways.
David Joe Neugin, interim commissioner in the absence of District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard, said all roads are passable except Huckleberry Hill on State Highway 82B, which was blocked off as of Thursday afternoon.
“We’ve got them all pretty well covered, and they’re looking good right now,” said Neugin. “We’ve been getting up at 3 a.m. and spreading mix on them, and that’s all we can do with ice. [The roads] are passable, but we’ve got one hill that we’ve blocked off, as it’s not worth risking lives or tearing up our equipment.”
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said his crew have worked tirelessly for the last two days to ensure the area is safe. He said the courthouse will be open Friday, Feb. 12.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies are still responding to vehicle crashes, but not nearly as many as on Wednesday.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said nothing major had been reported to him as of Thursday afternoon.
Tahlequah Street Department Superintendent William “Buddy” Harris said all main roadways were clear, but some residential areas were spotty.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, State Highway 51 was listed as moderate: “Drivers are advised to use caution, reduce speed, and stay back 200 feet from snow removal equipment. Be alert to changing conditions, which may deteriorate rapidly,”
The U.S. National Weather Service is reporting a wind chill advisory through Friday morning and a winter weather advisory for localized snow across Northeast Oklahoma through Thursday night. Cherokee County is not included in those advisories, but the high Friday is expected to be about 28 degrees.
NWS officials said they are preparing for significant snowfall for Sunday and Monday, which could continue through Wednesday of next week.
“We’re pretty certain we’re going to see some heavy snow, but where that exactly happens, we don’t know, so stay updated,” said the NWS.
