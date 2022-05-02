Weather delays street repairs

Inclement weather has halted a lot of road repair work for the Tahlequah Street Department.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith joked crews were having to keep above the water on Monday, May 2.
"We have to keep the water pumped out at there on Cedar Street, and every time it gets done raining, we have to go up there with a road grader and straighten it out where they've been doing all of those utility crossings," said Smith.
Crews have some asphalt work to do on Fox Street and at the golf course, but Smith said that's been on hold due to the weather.
"It's been a tough time to do anything with all of this rain," said Smith.
The street department typically starts mowing in April, and that lasts all the way until October.
"We're going to be lucky if we can make two or three passes around the [Bertha Parker Bypass]. We're not going to be able to get to the fence - not without getting our devices stuck, and we have to wait until APAC gets done cleaning up over there on that one section of the bypass," said Smith.
Concrete is needed for the area near the movie theater where crews replaced a tinhorn, said Smith.
"Once again, that's all weather-related," he said.
Crews laid asphalt to the dog park before the city has a soft opening, which is slated to be Thursday, May 12 at 3 p.m.
Smith said they need at least 10 days of decent weather to get the roadwork started and completed.
