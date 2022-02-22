The Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education is reviewing applications for a new superintendent, but the process is being delayed by incoming winter weather.
A special session to discuss the matter was scheduled for Feb. 24 but was canceled, and will instead be split into two meetings: March 1 at 4:15 p.m. and March 3 at 4:30 p.m.
During the TPS board meeting on Feb. 22, Dana Dobson, TPS Child Nutrition director, announced the district has been informed by the Oklahoma State Department that it will return to the normal pay status for school lunches. Families will have to qualify to receive free or reduced-price lunch, starting during the fall semester.
“The Child Nutrition Department can’t receive free and reduced applications until Aug. 1,” said Dobson. “Not everyone knows that. The USDA doesn’t release new applications until the middle of July.”
This year, applications will be available online.
Dobson also said the district passed state reviews for its supper program.
At Greenwood Elementary on March 30 at 6 p.m., the district will hold its Future Chef competition, during which elementary-age kids who submitted recipes will compete for top chef. The winner will have a chance to attend a regional competition, and the winner of that will attend a national contest.
Lisa Presley, director of State and Federal Programs and Grants, reported the district received COVID Prevention Program, a federal grant funneled through the Oklahoma State Department. With the money, the district opened a drive-thru COVID-testing station at 403 N. Mission from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The testing is for students and their families. The test requires a nose swab, and 15 minutes later, the results are emailed, texted, or a phone call will be sent.
“We are a community partner, and it is a service to the community,” said Presley. “We wanted to open it early enough so they could be tested before they go to school.”
Air purifiers have been set up throughout the district to mitigate viral spread.
Tanya Jones, executive director of Elementary Education and Special Programs, updated the board on the Oklahoma Parents as Teachers grant, which affords money to parent educators to make house visits to families with needs. The district receives $350,000 per year through the Oklahoma State Department of Health, and the grant provides resources for school readiness.
“There’s no income requirement or age requirement. You just have to be willing,” said Jones. “They meet with the family, model how to read with a family. They indicate milestones [students] should be reaching. The talk about resources – if a parent is looking for a job, they can point them in the right direction. They can help with SNAP benefits and other resources, including tribal resources.”
TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock updated the board on the bond issue, which was successfully passed earlier this month.
“When that happens, you are excited to get going, but now we are in the wait stage,” he said.
Ashlock expects TPS will start receiving money from the bond issue by summer. By August, the district expects to spend its first money and break ground on new projects.
“There’s things we can do,” he said. “Soil tests to prep the area, working with architects, and getting those plans ready.”
During the March board meeting, Ashlock will offer a clearer timeline on bond issue projects.
He also provided information on COVID numbers through the state. The district announced 100 fewer positive tests and students in quarantine in February than from the previous month. Currently, the district is averaging fewer than 10 people in quarantine every day.
He also announced that to account for forecasted winter weather, the district would go virtual on Wednesday. He will announce potential future virtual days on the Tahlequah Facebook page and on the TPS homepage.
“Amid potential power outages, we’ll be able to switch that to a snow day,” he said.
The district announced the following hires: Kristian Schnitzer, library para; Charity Bardell, PT para sub; Larissa Waits, special care para; Marlaina Carter, special care para; Morgan Burchett, district/OPAT educator; Jeffrey Franklin, district/bus driver; and Ashley Baine, district/COVID nurse.
