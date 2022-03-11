Emergency management experts have been urging area residents to watch for black ice as snow moved away from the county and temperatures began to fall.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said the area received 3-4 inches of snow Friday morning, though some rural spots reported more.
“It’s kind of hard to tell right now really because some of it’s been melting. It built up, but then it started melting underneath, so it’s hard to measure,” said Underwood.
First responders were paged out to several reports of vehicles having trouble making it up hills, along with crashes late Friday morning. Officials warned motorists that streets and highway freezing over after dark Friday could prove hazardous.
Tahlequah Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said road conditions were relatively clear, and crews didn’t have any issues working on Friday.
“We put a little salt and sand down, and it wasn’t one we had to fight with too much,” said Smith.
Snow began to fall in the area around 5 a.m. and the system moved out completely just before 2 p.m. A travel advisory was to remain in effect until 6 p.m.
“We’re supposed to get down to 17 degrees tonight, and whatever doesn’t freeze and evaporate when it gets real cold, there will be some black ice issues throughout the county that people need to be care of,” Underwood said Friday evening.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said deputies responded to very few crashes, but several vehicles had run off the roadways.
“That has kept the patrol deputies busy all morning. For right now, everyone seems to be getting around pretty well and there seems to be pretty heavy traffic from what we had this morning” said Chennault.
The sheriff said there are areas of slush on some roads, and that could become an issue overnight and Saturday morning.
“The roads are very clear right now but some are slushy in places. Tonight, it’s probably going to freeze and there will be some black ice in the morning.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol worked 250 non-injury vehicle crashes and 46 crashes where injuries were reported.
