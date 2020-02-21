STILLWATER – The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy has announced the success of its 11th annual event in Stillwater, where Oklahoma Dental Association member and Tahlequah resident Robert Webb was among the dental professionals who donated dental services.
During the free two-day dental clinic, volunteers treated individuals of all ages and provided $1,483,735 in donated care, which included cleanings, fillings extractions, root canals on front teeth, and additional ways to improve the smile at no cost to patients. In total, volunteers performed dental procedures on 1,243 patients, averaging $1,193 of donated dental care per patient.
“The 11th annual Oklahoma Mission of Mercy was a huge success, thanks to the hundreds of dental professionals and general volunteers who donated their time and skills to provide care to Oklahomans in need,” said Dr. Daniel Wilguess, Oklahoma Dental Association president and 2020 Oklahoma Mission of Mercy co-chair. “Year after year this event brings volunteers together to serve communities and alleviate pain to those in need by providing critical care, while educating patients on how to prioritize oral health in the future.”
It took over 2,100 volunteers to achieve this level of success at the 2020 Oklahoma Mission of Mercy. Volunteers provided free dental screenings and care to as many patients as time, volunteers and supplies would allow, with no identification or insurance required.
“For many of our patients, the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy is a life-changing event,” said Delta Dental of Oklahoma President and CEO John Gladden. “More than 1,200 patients walked out of our clinic in Stillwater no longer in pain, with a healthier mouth and improved quality of life. We also guided them to resources that will help them maintain their dental health.”
The Oklahoma Mission of Mercy is hosted in a different city each year. The 2021 event will be held in Shawnee on Feb. 12-13.
Oklahoma Mission of Mercy is produced by the Oklahoma Dental Association, the Oklahoma Dental Foundation and the Delta Dental of Oklahoma Foundation. Donations for the Oklahoma Mission of Mercy dental clinic are accepted at www.okmom.org.
