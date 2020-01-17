Webb joins NHS family practice clinic

Northeastern Health System’s newest family practice physician is accepting patients at the Bypass Clinic in Tahlequah.
Dr. Brent Webb brings over 25 years of experience to the position, as well as nearly 10 years of experience as a high school teacher and trauma counselor in Tulsa.
“We take pride in providing quality care to best fit the needs of our patients,” said Jim Berry, NHS hospital administrator. “Family practice physicians are essential to the health of this community, and we are pleased to expand primary care.”
Born and raised in Tahlequah, Webb attended both Tahlequah High School and Northeastern State University before earning his credentials from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa.
“Dr. Webb is an asset to this clinic,” said Christine Jankas, NHS vice president of physician services. “He cares about his hometown, and we’re grateful to have him on the team with us.”
Family practice physicians commonly offer a range of acute, chronic and preventative medical services, including wellness visits, physicals, chronic pain management, and diabetes and hypertension prevention and care. Webb’s current services are provided through Tahlequah Medical Group.
The Primary Care Clinic is 1201 E. Ross Bypass. Call 918-207-0991.
