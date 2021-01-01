The McCabe Consulting Group is hosting a special COVID-19 vaccine webinar on Monday, Jan. 4. The purpose of the webinar is to enhance understanding and reduce uncertainty regarding COVID-19 in American Indian/Alaska Native communities.
"We all have experienced the flood of information and proposals regarding the vaccines and their distribution. Our webinar panel of Native American experts will be filtering and condensing information into concise 45-minute presentations with opportunity for questions and answers," said Certified Public Accountant and Managing Partner Sean McCabe.
The webinar will have tribal leadership and traditional practitioner perspectives on COVID-19 and vaccinations and COVID-19 data from two experienced Native physicians in Indian Country.
The webinar agenda includes the following session topics: Traditional Perspective: COVID-19 and Vaccines by Gerald King; A Tribal Nation Perspective on COVID-19 Vaccines by Delbert Hopkins; COVID-19 Vaccine Facts by Mevina McCabe; COVID-19: Integrating Community Care and Mental Health Update by Dale Walker; and Questions, Answers, Input, and Response.
"For AI/AN's, COVID-19 pandemic has upended our lives and impacted our communities in multiple ways including rising cases and death rates. We want tribes to be prepared in hopes the COVID-19 vaccines will bring the needed relief to our communities," said McCabe. "We understand the fear associated with uncertainty, so we are providing this information and these perspectives in hopes that uncertainty does not lead to inaction. It is understandable that AI/AN people have skepticism about broad and sweeping health initiatives, given the history of race relations."
Register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3716093582908/WN_orTr8A2gRGChXac8RG4xNQ.
