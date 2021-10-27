The Northeastern State University Institute of Global Security and Comparative Justice hosted another webinar on the U.S Supreme Court’s McGirt decision Wednesday, with Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma Clinton Johnson and Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler offering their thoughts on the landmark case.
Johnson said the decision probably marks the most influential federal jurisdiction case in the past couple of hundred years in the United States.
“Based on this decision, we now realize that 43 percent of the land mass of the State of Oklahoma is now considered a reservation,” he said.
In 2020, the high court found the Muscogee Nation’s reservation had never been disestablished. Since then, courts have ruled that other five tribes’ reservations also remain intact. After years of the state operating under the premise that reservations had been disestablished, the decision altered what entities have criminal jurisdiction in Oklahoma.
When a Native commits a crime against another Native, or if an Indian commits a crime against a non-Indian, the federal government and tribes now have jurisdiction. If the case involves a non-Indian who committed a crime against an Indian, the federal government has exclusive jurisdiction. The change has had a major impact on Johnson’s office, he said.
“Prior to this decision, we would normally do around 200 cases indictments a year in our district,” he said. “We’re on pace right now to do somewhere around 650 indictments this year. Before, I had around 50 to 55 individuals in the office. We’ve increased our staff now up to about 118.”
It’s made tribal court systems busier, as well, as the Cherokee Nation has filed more than 2,200 cases in its court since its reservation was recognized.
Whether a case is handed to a tribal nation or the federal government depends on the severity of the crime. Crimes such as murder, rape, child molestation are being tried by federal courts, whereas smaller property crimes and misdemeanors are sent to tribes. The reason for this, said Johnson, is because tribes only have the ability to sentence someone to three years per crime. When asked if this was a sufficient enough authority to punish individuals, he said yes, because tribal courts have the ability to stack crimes to give them a total sentencing power of nine years.
“If it is a violent crime, crime against children, guns, domestic assault, strangulation, [and] things of that nature, then based on our triaging of those case, we’re going to take those cases, because [in] those cases, [individuals deserve] to go to jail for much longer than three, six or nine years,” he said.
The McGirt decision has created statute of limitation issues for cases that had not run their course through the state. For instance, in the case against Richard Roth, who was convicted in 2013 of the death of Billy Jack Chuculate Lord, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled the state has no concurrent jurisdiction over crimes committed on tribal lands by non-Indians against Indians. So although the court ruled earlier this year that McGirt did not apply retroactively to state convictions that occurred prior to McGirt, Roth’s case was dismissed because his direct appeal had never been finalized. Because the five-year statute of limitations has expired, Roth cannot be retired in federal court. And since the crime was committed by a non-Indian against an Indian, tribal courts do not have jurisdiction to pursue the case.
“It’s an impact we’ve seen, but we’re not seeing it very often,” Johnson said. “The statute of limitation problem; I’m not going to say it’s not a problem. It is actually a challenge we’ve had to look at on a couple of cases, but it’s not epidemic because most of the cases have either begun within the statute of limitations, or if it’s of a nature where this is no statute of limitations – a rape or a murder.”
Johnson said tribes may have a little more flexibility with regard to statute of limitation, but he understands the frustration of Lord’s family. Lord, 12, died when he was struck by a vehicle as he either rode or walked his bicycle in Wagoner. He was a member of the Cherokee Nation.
Kunzweiler said he would encourage the U.S. government to try to take up one of the cases that federal prosecutors say they’re deprived of due to the statute of limitations, such as the case against Roth.
“Put it up in front of a federal judge and argue equitable tolling,” he said. “I don’t know that they’ve even made that attempt to claim that, ‘Hey, we all thought it was this way and the state was doing it. We’ve now since found out that’s not the way it is, but why should this person get the ability to walk away from killing another human being?’ Take a swing at it, have a federal judge say yes or no, appeal it on up and have the Supreme Court weigh in on that.”
