With more than a third of students enrolled at Northeastern State University being ages 25 and older, the institution has always been a destination of choice for adult learners.
According to Abound, a college guidance website, the college’s flexibility and affordability has proved popular among this age group making it deserving to be named to its 2022 Best Colleges for Adults rankings list.
NSU Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Jerrid Freeman said adult learners are attracted to NSU for a multitude of reasons but the institution’s cost, quality, and service are among some of the top reasons they enroll.
“It is pretty hard to beat NSU in those three categories and we are proud of the product we offer and the effort our faculty and staff make to meet students where they are in our services and education,” said Freeman. “Our workforce and career connections are hard to match as well. We want our adult students to feel the time and effort they put into their classes and education are worth it and help them reach their personal and career goals.”
Freeman said NSU knows the obstacles many adult learners face, as they work towards their goals of achieving a postsecondary degree or a certification to upskill and change their life’s trajectory. He added the institution continues to invest in improving its online and virtual services and class offerings along with maintaining the quality of the education at Oklahoma’s immersive-learning institution.
NSU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Debbie Landry said NSU is also an active partner in Complete College America and Reach Higher programs, which are initiatives to increase the number of degree completions. She said NSU also meets regularly with several community college partners to ensure smooth curricular and transfer process alignment.
In addition, she said NSU received a military-friendly designation for the institution, which highlights its support and commitment to adult learners while serving or who have served in the military.
“NSU offers low tuition, a variety of course delivery formats and an outstanding advising team to help students achieve success,” said Landry. “We have multiple avenues of academic and student support for all students. With more than 50 majors available, we have a quality academic program in place with immersive-learning opportunities to help students complete and graduate career ready.”
