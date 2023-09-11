MedWise, an urgent care facility, announced an opening date for the facility that has stood empty since receiving a certificate of occupancy in March.
According to an announcement by MedWise, the facility is scheduled to open sometime in September. The business is located at 1390 S. Muskogee Ave.
“MedWise has placed no trespassing signs on the property to keep the clinic clean and ready for opening in the future,” said Antonya Pharr, MedWise marketing manager.
The issuance of the CO at the March 23 Tahlequah City Council meeting, allowed the facility to be grandfathered in on the ordinance that required a feasibility study to be completed before construction began.
“We look forward to our Tahlequah clinic being our thirteenth clinic and we are excited to serve the community and surrounding areas,” said Pharr.
The property next to the facility is for lease or sale, not the MedWise building, said Pharr.
