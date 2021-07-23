The Tahlequah Main Street Association has partnered with a statewide campaign by a nonprofit organization with a goal of celebrating small local businesses across Oklahoma.
TMSA Director Jamie Hale said "Weekend of Local" is a new initiative spearheaded by the Independent Shopkeepers Association.
“They have paired with over 20 organizations statewide, including Main Streets and chambers [of commerce],” said Hale.
ISA says local businesses are the heartbeat of communities, and they spent 2020 struggling while trying finding new ways to help their neighbors and customers.
Owners of the brand-new Sweet Arts Bake House are bringing in Ryan Eacret, participant of Discovery’s “Naked and Afraid.” Rob Skala and Lavonda Terrell-Skala renovated the former Kelly’s Tea Room over the past two years, and they said the pandemic affected them when they opened.
Terrell-Skala hopes the weekend event will attract people to their new business.
“There’s a lot of people who do not know we’re here, and I’m hoping it will bring us more exposure, more customers on a daily basis,” said Terrell-Skala.
Sweet Arts sells an assortment of baked goods, like French-style croissants and Danish-style danishes, which are different from the ones found in the U.S. There are feature pies, cakes and savory meals, offering both breakfast and lunch menus.
“That’s the big thing, we’re more than just a bakery. We have a full-menu and we specialize in the English-style tea parties," she said.
Eacret will meet-and-greet and sign autographs at Sweet Arts Bake House, Saturday, July 24, noon to 5 p.m.
Threadz Consignment on Muskogee Avenue is also taking part in the event, and owner Teresa Williams said there will be several sales.
“We’re running a shoe sale today [Friday] and tomorrow [Saturday] with 25 percent off every shoe in the store,” said Williams. “The entire store will be 10 percent off [Saturday] and we’ve got half-priced sales all over the store in men’s, women’s, and children’s.”
People can bring their unwanted clothes into the store to be sold, splitting the sales 50/50 with the business.
Williams said she was barley able to hold on during the pandemic, and events that bring in more locals and tourists make a difference.
“In a year and a half, we’ve only had just a few events, and events are really important – especially in a small town. It’s really good for our community to have an event that reminds everybody about those of us who are still standing,” she said.
Williams credits the community and the role it played during the pandemic.
“We’re still really hopeful, but it’s been hard, and the support has been amazing. We had to start thinking outside of the box and an online store is something I put on the back burner and was hoping we wouldn’t have to do, but people are still going to shop online and they want to see what’s in the store,” said Williams.
Junie’s Closet is allowing its customers to take 10 percent of their entire purchase and is also offering prize drawings.
“This weekend, we are participating in Weekend of Local. We’re doing a storewide 10 percent off and then additional 10 percent off our cute-sale items, and we would love if you would come in and shop with us,” said Manager Cati Caro.
Tahlequah Creates offered works by local artists and music by local musicians Friday night. Boulevard Men’s Good & Wears has storewide discounts, and customers can design their own shirts.
There will be a Weekend of Local scavenger hunt wherein participants can check off boxes, take photos, and enter to win $100 in Main Street Bucks.
Weekend of Local continues Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., at select businesses in downtown Tahlequah.
