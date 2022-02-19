A local business owner suggested this one. We've done something like it before, but here's an updated version. During the pandemic, many employees worked from home, and some continue to do so. Whatever the case, the situation has changed the way people think about dressing for work. Did you at any point work regularly from home, and if so, how did you usually dress? Ever been embarrassed during a Zoom meeting with what might be deemed inappropriate clothing? Has the pandemic changed the way people dress at your place of employment, and if so, how? Do you prefer to work from home, and if so, do you think you're more or less productive? Would your boss agree? And if you're a boss, what do you say? How much of an influence does the ability to dress casually have on your working from home? Would you give up your job (or have you given one up) because you want to work from home and haven't been allowed?

