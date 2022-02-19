A local business owner suggested this one. We've done something like it before, but here's an updated version. During the pandemic, many employees worked from home, and some continue to do so. Whatever the case, the situation has changed the way people think about dressing for work. Did you at any point work regularly from home, and if so, how did you usually dress? Ever been embarrassed during a Zoom meeting with what might be deemed inappropriate clothing? Has the pandemic changed the way people dress at your place of employment, and if so, how? Do you prefer to work from home, and if so, do you think you're more or less productive? Would your boss agree? And if you're a boss, what do you say? How much of an influence does the ability to dress casually have on your working from home? Would you give up your job (or have you given one up) because you want to work from home and haven't been allowed?
Welcome to Saturday Forum. A combination of technical difficulties and "Facebook Jail" required this week's forum to be handled through the "back end." Please click to read the questions and participate.
[mdash] HOLLY GALE KINGFISHER - age 63 of Tahlequah, OK. Homemaker. Died February 16, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services Friday, February 25th, 2022 at 2:00pm at Agent Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] JUDY MARTINA JOHNSON - age 74 of Park Hill, OK. Homemaker. Died Wednesday, February 9th, 2022. No services planned. Online condolences may be left at reedculver.com
[mdash] Deborah G. Murray, age 71, bookkeeper, a resident of Tahlequah, OK; died, February 13, 2022
[mdash] CHARLEY PRITCHETT-DAVIS - 80 of Watts, OK. Ranchhand. Died February 11th, 2022. Services February 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Illinois River Baptist Church. Interment at Thompson Cemetery. Visitation February 16, 2022, 12:00 pm - 6:00pm at Reed Culver.
