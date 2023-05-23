After waiving his preliminary hearing in March, a Welling man accused of drug-trafficking methamphetamine is scheduled to appear on a felony sounding docket next month in Cherokee County District Court.
According to court documents, Brandon Dean Scott, 36, was arrested Nov. 14, 2022, when he had more than 20 grams of methamphetamine in his possession, along with a glasses case and baggies used to hold meth.
Charges were filed against the defendant on Nov. 14, 2022, and during his initial appearance on Dec. 20, 2022, Scott pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of trafficking in illegal drugs and the misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He also received a $100,000 bond.
Scott waived the preliminary hearing on March 22, 2023, before Associate District Judge Joshua C. King.
The defendant is scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. on June 7, 2023, for the felony sounding docket with King presiding over the hearing.
Scott is represented by court-appointed attorney Rachel Dallis, while Assistant District Attorney William Cosner is representing the state.
