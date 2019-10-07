WICHITA, Kansas – Jacob D. Schmidt of Welling was one of more than 350 students who completed degrees at Wichita State University in summer 2019. Schmidt earned a Master of Education.
WSU enrolls about 15,000 students, and offers more than 50 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in six undergraduate colleges. The Graduate School offers an extensive program including more than 40 master's degrees that offer study in more than 100 areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.