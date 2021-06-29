Welling VFD does advanced training

Members of the Welling Volunteer Fire Department are working to ensure an efficient department while keeping the community protected.
Welling firefighters have three stations from which they respond to emergencies in a 199-square-mile portion in Cherokee County: from the Illinois River Bridge, east of Tahlequah, then east to the county line and south to the Tenkiller School area.
Brett Thompson is acting chief, and the department is governed by a board of directors, including Ray Hammons, Jeff Sanders, Raymond Thompson, Koy Isaacs, and Thompson. Captains include Jimmy Davis, Jeremiah Gatewood, and Jac Colburn.
The department was established in the 1980s with one station and three trucks. However, the station was destroyed during a subsequent fire. The department rebuilt, and now has three stations - at Briggs, Welling and Tailholt - along with eight trucks and one boat used for water rescues.
WVFD Board President Ray Hammons said they are looking to rebuild a more efficient department and ensure the community will stay protected.
All firefighters are required by the state to attend 36 hours of training each year, but Welling also requires its volunteers to take other emergency response classes.
Welling VFD typically hosts a couple of fundraisers each year, including a pie supper. Those interested in volunteering can call 918-316-5386 or send a message to their Facebook page.
Welling's VFD is primarily funded through county sales tax collections, along with donations and fire department dues from those who live in the community.
