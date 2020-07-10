A Welling woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash five miles east of Tahlequah.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash on South Welling Road Thursday, July 9. Patti Hall, 92, was a passenger in a 2005 Dodge pickup. She was pronounced dead at the scene due to head and trunk external injuries.
According to OHP, the roadways were wet at the time of the crash, and they are investigating the cause. The driver was not injured.
