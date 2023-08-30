Two confirmed cases of West Nile Virus have been reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, and Northeastern Oklahoma residents are urged to be vigilant.
According to OSDH, areas affected at this time are central, south-central and southeast Oklahoma.
State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone encouraged residents to take precautions against mosquito bites.
“There are ways to protect [yourself] by practicing the four D’s,” said Stone.
DEET, Dress, Dusk and Dawn, and Drain are the four D’s. Use an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or IR335. According to the OSDH website, repellent with permethrin should only be applied to clothing.
Even though it is hot, officials recommend Oklahomans wear long sleeves and pants when outside where there are mosquitoes.
Mosquitoes are out at dawn and dusk, so OSDH recommends being outside at those times to avoid being bitten.
Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, and OSDH says to drain and scrub birdbaths every three days. Keep pet dishes fresh and clean the leaves out of gutters. Toys, flowerpots, and tires laying around in a yard can retain small pools of water that mosquitoes find perfect to lay their eggs.
Pools with mosquito larvae have been identified across the state, according to OSDH.
“The most common symptoms of West Nile Virus are fever and feeling tired,” said Stone. “The more serious cases involves severe headaches and meningitis symptoms.”
Stone encourages anyone experiencing these kind of symptoms to talk to their doctor. Meningitis is a complication of the virus, said Stone.
OSDH also added body and joint pain to these symptoms, as well as trouble concentrating, and even extreme muscle weakness, and paralysis. Folks older than 50 with diabetes or hypertension are at greater risk of severe symptoms, and could potentially lose consciousness, become confused, or fall into to a coma.
The virus comes from birds who serve as a reservoir for the virus. Birds are bitten by the Culex mosquito, which feeds on infected birds and then spreads the virus by biting other mammals, including humans.
The Culex mosquito is most prevalent during mid- to late-summer, during times when the temperature is high and there is low rainfall.
It takes between 7-10 days for a mosquito larvae to become an adult. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Culex mosquito’s eggs stick together and form a raft looking clump that can contain up to 300 eggs and floats on water.
The mosquito needs blood to produce her eggs. Several days after they feed they lay their eggs. The bug keeps itself to a small territory, but can fly up to two miles, according to the CDC.
There is no vaccine against or treatment for this virus.
