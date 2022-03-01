WESTVILLE – The Westville Class of 1972 50th Reunion is scheduled for Saturday, May 7 from 5-8 p.m. at the Banquet Room next to Westville Flower Shop. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and will include parmesan-crusted chicken, spaghetti, salad, chocolate-covered strawberries, coffee, sweet tea, unsweetened tea, and water. Contact Ron Isaacs for dietary restrictions. The cost is $25 per person, and includes the meal, gratuity, and table decorations.
All Class of 1972 members and significant others, teachers, administrators, and friends are welcome to attend. Attendance confirmation must be received by April 15 by phone or text at 602-540-1595 or email totoinil@sbcglobal.net. Payment can be made at the reunion. Sunday dress is encouraged.
Help is needed to contact class members. Forward this information to those interested in attending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.