WESTVILLE – Nominations are being sought for the Westville High School Hall of Fame.
An honorees must be a graduate of Westville High School. Selection is based on the impact the nominee has made in the lives of others or communities: local, state, region, nation or world.
The induction to the Hall of Fame will be at the WHS All School Reunion, May 2, in Westville. Nomination deadline is Wednesday, April 1. The required information is the year of graduation, summary detailing actions of nominee, and contact information of nominee and nominator. Articles and other materials may be included, but are not required. Submit nominations to joymorriswalker@gmail.com or Joy Walker, 428 W. Davis Field Road, Muskogee, OK 74401.
For more information, contact Walker at 918-348-1873. More can be found on the Westville High School All School Reunion Facebook page.
