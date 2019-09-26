The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a 31-year-old Westville man in connection to six charges involving the exploitation of a minor.
Jakoma Sanders, according to an OSBI media release, was arrested at his Westville home without incident, and transported to the Adair County Jail. He is being held without bond on pending charges that include soliciting sexual conduct, procuring obscene material, and showing obscene material to a minor.
According to the release, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received several cybertips reporting Sanders posing as a teenage boy online and asking multiple juvenile girls across the country to send him sexually explicit photos of themselves. Because Sanders was living in Oklahoma, NCMEC forwarded the tips to the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. During the investigation, agents discovered one of the juvenile girls was also living in Oklahoma.
Law enforcers allege Sanders was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest and could face an additional weapons charge. Sanders, according to the OSBI, was a registered sex offender after a 2015 conviction for soliciting sexual conduct or communication with minor by use of technology.
The investigation that led to charges being filed was conducted by Oklahoma ICAC Task Force members from the OSBI and Muskogee Police Department. The Cherokee Nation Marshals assisted during his arrest.
