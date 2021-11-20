Westville resident takes medal at School for the Blind Cane Quest

Westville resident Delilah Howell earned a silver medal at Oklahoma School for the Blind's ninth Oklahoma Regional Cane Quest competition in Muskogee.
Howell, an OSB eighth-grader, competed to earn points and win prizes with 33 other cane users from across the state. Her award is in the Explorers category, which includes competitors in grades 6-9.
Cane Quest is a national program of the Braille Institute of America, based in Los Angeles. Oklahoma regional Cane Quest contestants in seventh through 12th grades worked with certified orientation and mobility specialists who scored their ability to follow verbal directions and demonstrate proper cane skills and travel techniques.
OSB is a division of the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.
The academic program for OSB residential and commuter students meets state-mandated education requirements. Students get specialized instruction in Braille, orientation and mobility, technology and other areas.
