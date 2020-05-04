LAWTON, Texas – John Pruitt of Westville is among the more than 45 students named to Who’s Who Among Students at Cameron University, a competitive and prestigious award.
These students were nominated by faculty and staff on campus and then evaluated, based on their leadership, involvement and academics. After receiving a nomination by faculty or staff, students submit an application outlining their collegiate career, including membership in student organizations, campus and community involvement and grades. To be eligible, students must have completed at least 60 hours.
