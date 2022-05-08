OKLAHOMA CITY – At its quarterly board meeting Thursday, the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Board of Directors awarded the City of Westville $597,504 in the form of two grants, which will be used to promote physical activity and healthier lifestyles, strengthen health policies, and improve infrastructure.
“TSET is interested in new partnerships that support improved health across Oklahoma, and this funding opportunity sought innovative proposals from local stakeholders,” said Michelle Stephens, TSET Board of Directors chair. “These grants enable us to support projects that are core to TSET’s mission – from enhancing public spaces and infrastructure that encourage active living to innovative approaches that utilize technology to help curb obesity.”
The first grant is a two-year grant in the amount of $575,504 that will promote widespread change in health. The second grant comes in the amount of $22,000 that will encourage tobacco-free, vape-free environments, access to healthy and nutritious foods and opportunities for physical activity.
“Local infrastructure and policies have a tremendous influence on our health as a state,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “TSET is proud to offer incentive grants to support communities that are working hard to provide an environment that promotes healthy living.”
For more information about TSET Healthy Community Incentive Grants visit https://oklahoma.gov/tset/funding-opportunities.html or contact Laura Matlock, program officer, at lauram@tset.ok.gov or by calling 405-764-4668.
