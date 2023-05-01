Harnessing the additional rainfall expected to fall in the future across the Illinois River Watershed would require a reservoir one and a half times as large as Lake Tenkiller.
Steve Patterson, a restoration ecologist from Poteau, said restoring wetlands within the watershed could retain about the same amount as water without impounding it. Wetlands, like riparian buffers, filter nonpoint pollutants — sediment, nutrients, pathogens and metals — washed into streams and rivers by stormwater and curb the need to construct costly stormwater- and flood-protection facilities.
A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hydrologist who recently presented highlights of the agency’s flood study for the watershed said there are no plans to impound the scenic river or its tributaries. Edmund Howe, chief hydrologist for USACE at Little Rock, cites riparian buffers as “the most attainable and economically feasible way” to tame stormwater that washes across the watershed.
The Corps’ analysis of weather and climate data compiled by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and included in the flood study shows heavy rainfall events within the watershed have increased since 1980 in frequency and intensity. That trend, which has escalated during the past two decades, has been linked to a changing climate — warmer air holds more moisture and increases the chances for heavier downpours.
Wetlands that surround rivers, according to Oklahoma Conservation Commission documents, “can store water and reduce the impacts of flood events.” Wetlands, sometimes referred to as “kidneys of the landscape,” clean polluted water and provide habitats for diverse wildlife populations.
Patterson said he believes the Illinois River Watershed has lost nearly 15% of its wetlands since the 1800s. He attributes much of that loss to land use changes and a lack of understanding about the environmental importance of wetlands.
Based on his review of historical records, Patterson estimates there could have been 67,000 acres of wetlands within the million-acre watershed before development began. He believes about 4,500 acres of those wetlands were lost to deforestation, urbanization, and other land-use changes.
“We don’t perceive that today … because of our shifting baselines,” said Patterson. “What we see today we think of as natural and normal — we don’t realize how much it has changed from the past … or how much has already been lost.”
Patterson said historical accounts and various artifacts found throughout the region support the idea that the watershed once was much wetter than it is today. He said European settlers saw wetlands as wasted space and figured out how to “dry them out” for agricultural use.
“We want to reverse that,” Patterson said about the mindset of “deliberately drying out” and converting wetlands. “We need to imagine it (the watershed) as a wetter place, and then we need to invent new technologies that allow us to live with that.”
For Patterson, those new technologies include the “restoration of trees along creeks” and the restoration and addition of wetlands would mitigate the risks of flooding projected for a watershed where the frequency and intensity of heavy rain events are expected to increase.
The distributed storage qualities of wetlands, he said, would help handle greater amounts of stormwater runoff from a watershed where the urban population in its upper reaches is expected to double during the coming decades.
Patterson said his company, bioXdesign, is working with Grand River Dam Association to establish a wetlands demonstration project on lakebed of Lake Frances acquired by the state Oklahoma. Much of the reservoir was drained after the dam and spillway was damaged by flooding.
While vegetation has begun to grow on the newly exposed areas of the lakebed, Patterson said the 260-acre site owned by the state would be suitable for wetland restoration and other riparian projects.
“We hope to create a place that would be a stimulus for research and a place to test ideas that can be replicated throughout the watershed,” said Patterson. “I'm not saying this is what's going to happen, but this is what could happen — we want this to be multifunctional.”
Justin Alberty, communications director for GRDA, said the folks at GRDA look forward to partnering with Patterson on the Lake Frances projects.
“GRDA understands fully functional wetlands play a key role in ecosystems management,” said Alberty. “They not only help mitigate flooding during large rainfall and flow events, but they also tend to help remove excess nutrients contributing to improved water quality.”
